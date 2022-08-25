Creatd Ventures Sees Amazon Sales Increasing Across its Portfolio of CPG Brands

Amazon marketing and 3PL solutions to be a more significant online distribution channel for FY2023

Brick-and-mortar sales and partnerships continue to grow

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on Creatd Ventures' portfolio of consumer product goods brands.

Creatd Ventures full suite of consumer product goods (CPG) brands, are now available on Amazon, including:

Dune Glow Remedy – beauty and wellness beverage – beauty and wellness beverage

Camp – healthy protein-packed Mac'n'Cheese – healthy protein-packed Mac'n'Cheese

Basis - clean hydration beverage - clean hydration beverage

Brave – plant-based overnight breakfast – plant-based overnight breakfast

Commented Creatd's Founder and Executive Chairman, Jeremy Frommer "We have already experienced record sales days on Amazon Prime for both Basis and Camp, without corresponding increases in marketing spend. Our return-on-ad-spend regularly surpasses two times our cost and is expected to significantly further increase as we refine our data and analytics. Additionally, we continue to make headway in the brick-and-mortar space, which I believe is important for a well-balanced CPG portfolio. Recent winds have included the expansion of our product lines at both Urban Outfitters and Erewhon Markets . Our acquisitions group is currently looking at a half-a-dozen potential acquisitions, I would expect our portfolio to double within the next few quarters."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

