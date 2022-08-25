ClassRanked's new product initiative highlights change to company strategy and mission

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassRanked Inc, a higher education software company, announced today that it has pivoted its efforts to provide a straightforward experience for faculty and administrators, reflecting a significant change to the company's mission.

First gaining recognition as the data-centric platform aiding students with course selections, ClassRanked is shifting focus to offer seamless products to simplify and derive meaningful insights from institutional data, beginning with the development of a platform that reimagines the course evaluation process.

Conversations with university partners validated this desire, as administrators expressed a need for software that could consolidate data silos and make copious quantities of data intelligible for accreditation, promotion, and other reporting needs.

To mark these new efforts, the company is rebranding its core products and services, including an updated look to articulate ClassRanked's mission to make higher-education's data simple, meaningful, and collaborative. Along with these changes, ClassRanked is also retiring its current course selection service to signify its commitment to creating enterprise education software.

"I am incredibly proud of the work done by the entire ClassRanked team. This shift marks the start of an exciting future for the company," said Hayden Hall, founder and CEO of ClassRanked. "Educators and administrators spend precious time interacting with outdated software, attempting to manually derive insights from data. We aim to take away the busy work, enabling institutions to focus on what matters most - delivering the best educational experience possible."

ClassRanked is an education technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Founded at Duke University in 2018, ClassRanked's software enables institutions to make more informed decisions and unlock student voices through its straightforward course evaluation, reporting, and survey management tools.

