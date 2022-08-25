BayoTech Receives Inaugural Order for HyFill™ Hydrogen Transport Trailers from Chevron

High-pressure HyFill™ hydrogen transport trailers lead the industry in payload capacity and exceptional safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, has received an order for four HyFill™ hydrogen transport trailers from Chevron, one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron will use BayoTech's transport trailers to distribute high-pressure gaseous hydrogen for power generation, transportation, and industrial applications in the western United States. Delivery is scheduled for Q1 2023.

"With the record demand for hydrogen molecules, industrial gas suppliers are seeking solutions to safely and efficiently distribute large amounts of hydrogen in a compact package," said Adam Penque, Senior Vice President of Sales and BayoGaaS™ Hydrogen Hubs. "We are proud Chevron has chosen our high-pressure transport solutions to support their hydrogen distribution network."

Since 2001, BayoTech has delivered over 600 high-pressure transport and storage systems to the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of industrial gases for hydrogen, natural gas, nitrogen, and helium applications.

Using high-capacity Type III composite cylinders, HyFill™ bulk hydrogen transport trailers carry up to three times more compressed gaseous hydrogen per load than traditional steel tube trailers. Higher payloads lower transportation costs and increase driver productivity. Premier safety features include rapidly venting cylinders, proprietary thermally-activated pressure relief devices, welded manifold connections for leak prevention, and emergency shut down systems for NFPA compliance while systems are on site.

About BayoTech

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech produces hydrogen close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules, sale and lease of equipment, and zero-emission power solutions. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product deliveries, customer demand, and technological capabilities. These forward-looking statements reflect BayoTech's current expectations, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Any such forward-looking statements are based on BayoTech's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its program development efforts, manufacturing capacity and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BayoTech's actual results to be materially different from those expected by management, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. Readers should not place undue reliance on BayoTech's forward-looking statements and BayoTech assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under law.

