Vuzix Announces Vuzix Blade 2™ Smart Glasses: High Performance AR Eyewear in a Stylish Form Factor for the Deskless Workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today introduced Blade 2™ smart glasses, its third generation Blade model. The Blade 2™ is an AR workforce solution based on the popular Blade form factor that delivers a host of advanced features and high performance specifically designed to meet the needs of connected workers. Vuzix Blade 2™ smart glasses list for $1299.99 and will be available for purchase on the Company's website in September for shipment within the US, EU, UK, Canada and Japan.

Configured primarily for commercial use, Vuzix Blade 2™ smart glasses pack a power efficient high performance Qualcomm processor that now runs Android 11 in support of a large variety of enterprise-focused apps. The glasses offer simple integration with major mobile device management tools along with a robust 40GB of integrated storage and enhanced security. Enhanced connectivity options through WiFi and Bluetooth now provide support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, enabling improved connectivity options. See-through waveguide optics provide a private, ultrabright virtual display that delivers crisp, 24-bit full-color images regardless of whether workers are using them indoors or in sunlight. Vuzix Blade 2's lightweight form factor still provides all-day comfort and protection, keeping front line workers collaborating safely with noise cancelling microphones, integrated in-temple stereo speakers, HD camera, and ANSI Z87.1 safety glasses certification. Prescription inserts for vision correction are also available.

"Enterprise clients across market verticals such as healthcare, construction, security and retail already know and love Vuzix Blade's sleek, comfortable design. This latest model is a direct response to widespread interest for a more muscular version, with greater functionality and performance, while preserving the all-important wearability factor," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Vuzix Blade 2™ smart glasses are now optimized for enterprise use across a broader number of use cases. They deliver a versatile hands-free wearable computing solution that's critical in today's diverse work environments, including head tracking, a touchpad and full voice control. Workers can easily access see-what-I-see virtual assist and collaboration software, real-time data, work instructions, mixed reality, HD photography and video streaming. There is no other AR form factor today that delivers on power, functionality and style like Vuzix Blade 2™."

