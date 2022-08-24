Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Cutting-Edge Breast Cancer Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and advance research that brings us closer to the cures. The Walk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Freedom Plaza.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further our ability to meet the needs of people in treatment through trained patient navigators and financial assistance, as well as fund research aimed at improving outcomes for all," said Adrienne Johnson, State Executive Director, DMV, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome returning sponsors this year: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates,

Brown's Automotive Group, WTOP News Radio, WASH-FM and Meadows Farms. Additionally, Sam Ford, veteran reporter for WJLA-ABC7, and Toby Knapp, morning host at WASH-FM, will serve as Emcees of the event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Water, bananas and granola bars from Giant Food Stores

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

Free henna tattoos provided by the Embassy of United Arab Emirates

On-site food truck serving breakfast for purchase

Recognition of Survivor and Co-Survivor of the Year during Opening Ceremony

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

7 AM EVENT OPENS

8:30 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9 AM WALK

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

