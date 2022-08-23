US Eagle Foundation to Award $10,000 in classroom grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications for the 2022 enrichEd® Classroom grant program will be accepted from August 22 through September 16.

US Eagle Foundation's enrichEd® program is in its fourth year. It is designed to support New Mexico public and charter school teachers by providing educators with $1,000 each for educational resources and classroom activities. The program addresses challenges New Mexico currently faces in terms of funding, resources, and innovation. Through this initiative, local schools are able to implement projects that excite curiosity and motivate children to learn.

New Mexico ranks next to last in public education nearly every year. "Teachers spend their own money in the classroom, trying to prevent students from falling behind. As leaders in our community, we feel compelled to step up and support them," said US Eagle Federal Credit Union President/CEO Marsha Majors.

The enrichEd® Classroom Grant can be used for books, technology, equipment, school supplies, and other items to enrich the classroom experience. "We don't want to limit their creativity; we want to encourage new ways of learning."

"We have received incredibly creative submissions in the past few years and are excited to learn about all the innovative projects they come up with this year," said US Eagle Foundation's Executive Director Nadine Buerger.

Applications are being accepted from August 22 to September 16. Recipients will be announced the week of October 3.

To learn more about the program or to apply, please visit http://www.enrich.education

About US Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 85,000 members, and as a four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

