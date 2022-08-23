Twitter, HardRock Digital and Starburst Join Cockroach Labs' First Conference: RoachFest

The annual event will bring users together to discuss first-hand experiences with CockroachDB and the future of cloud databases

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced its inaugural customer event, RoachFest, which will take place from September 20-21 in New York City. RoachFest will bring together speakers from inspirational engineering companies like Twitter, HardRock Digital, Starburst Data, Ultimate Tournament and more to examine and share best practices for CockroachDB and the adjacent cloud technologies that are driving the future of application development. Get your tickets today .

RoachFest will serve as a two-day event that will inspire and educate the CockroachDB community to prepare for a cloud-first future that requires a distributed mindset. Attendees can expect to hear first-hand experiences on their use of the database from organizations in financial services, gambling, gaming, and big tech.

RoachFest 2022 talks include:

Jigar Bhati , software engineer at Twitter on CockroachDB in use at Twitter

James Lupolt , database engineer at Hard Rock Digital on betting transactions on CockroachDB

David Phillips , CTO at Starburst Data on using CockroachDB as Saas metadata layer

Dan Goodman , CTO at Ultimate Tournament on Online Gaming and CockroachDB

Spencer Kimball , CEO and co-founder at Cockroach Labs on the State of the Database

Nate Stewart, chief product officer at Cockroach Labs on serverless and upcoming

The future of data - an industry analyst panel with Tony Baer , Founder & CEO at dbInsight; KellyAnne Fitzpatrick , Senior Analyst at Red Monk: Carl Olofsson , - VP of Research at IDC.

"RoachFest will bring together leaders, educators and curious thinkers to discuss the challenges and opportunities working with cloud native distributed databases as workloads shift to the global public cloud," said Spencer Kimball, CEO and cofounder at Cockroach Labs. "Our goal with RoachFest is to create a forum to promote new thinking about the expanding role of data within the modern organization. We expect RoachFest will serve as a vital resource to our community."

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

