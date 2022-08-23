KPMG TO RELOCATE U.S. HEADQUARTERS TO INNOVATIVE SPACE IN NEW YORK CITY

New Office Space in Vibrant Manhattan West Neighborhood Will Enhance the Workplace Experience of KPMG's 5,500+ NY-based Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced plans to relocate its headquarters to Two Manhattan West, a new building in Midtown Manhattan's West Side of New York City.

When construction on KPMG's new space at Two Manhattan West – part of Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West neighborhood – is completed in late 2025, it will provide the firm's 5,500+ New York-based partners and professionals with an enhanced workplace experience through an innovative and sustainable design that fosters collaboration.

"KPMG has been based in New York since our inception on August 2, 1897, and we are proud to show our continuing commitment to this great city with our exciting new headquarters in Two Manhattan West in the vibrant Manhattan West neighborhood," said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "As we celebrate our 125th anniversary and think about our firm's future, this is an incredible opportunity to bring our people together in a custom-designed office space that will showcase our firm's commitment to culture, innovation, wellness and sustainability."

KPMG currently occupies space at 345 Park Avenue, its headquarters, as well as 560 Lexington Avenue and 1350 Sixth Avenue. KPMG will lease approximately 450,000 square feet in the new 58-story Two Manhattan West building. Two Manhattan West is connected to Moynihan Train Hall via a protected crosswalk and offers direct access to the High Line, the Shed, Madison Square Garden and Penn Station/Penn District. It is also close to Chelsea Piers and easily accessible to other parts of the city.

"Our new headquarters space will be designed for the evolving needs and expectations of our professionals and clients with a modern, efficient and flexible space that will drive connection, collaboration and innovation," said Yesenia Scheker Izquierdo, KPMG New York Office Managing Partner and Market Hub Leader. "This exciting new building is emblematic of our dedication to New York, and it embodies our New York spirit and the forward momentum of our people as we serve clients in the New York metro area well into the future."

"We are pleased to welcome KPMG to its new headquarters at Two Manhattan West," said Brian Kingston, CEO of Real Estate at Brookfield. "Manhattan West continues to attract leading companies making long-term commitments to New York City and seeking sustainable properties, access to transit and a variety of places to dine and shop."

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Two Manhattan West is targeting LEED Gold designation and features energy-efficient design, optimization of electrical service performance, sustainable materials, maximization of natural light, stormwater harvesting and recycling and the latest in indoor air quality. The 58-story, 1.9 million square foot skyscraper is currently under construction and slated for completion in early 2023.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 144 countries and territories and has more than 236,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality and logistics, operating more than 750 properties and over 325 million square feet of real estate in gateway markets on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up. For more information, visit brookfieldproperties.com.

