Hour One Launches News Offering Complete with Immersive Virtual News Studios and Lifelike Virtual Anchors

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hour One , the AI video generation company powered by virtual human characters, today announced the launch of its "News" feature that instantly turns text into immersive video-based news. Hour One's virtual human avatars make it possible to create dozens or even thousands of authentic and personalized 3D videos automatically, just by typing the script into a text box.

Hour One's News feature allows users to select from a range of 3D newsroom environments in which to place their virtual news anchor. Users can either choose from a selection of available virtual news anchors or create their own photorealistic news anchor based on themselves or other authorized talent. These virtual anchors are then brought to life in a range of customizable 3D newsroom settings.

"News and media companies around the world understand the value of creating more video content, but filming live news anchors in a studio environment requires a lot of time and investment," said Hour One Head of Strategy Natalie Monbiot. "For news stations and media publishers, access to virtual anchors and studios removes these obstacles, and unlocks endless new possibilities, including localization of news content and 24-hour newscasting"

With News, users can choose from a variety of dynamic newsroom shots like closeups and pan shots. Over the shoulder newsroom real estate can be leveraged to display b-roll video, branding, product placement, or any other content, to create a fully immersive video experience.

Earlier this year, Hour One raised a $20 million Series A funding round led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. For more information, please visit hourone.ai .

About Hour One

Hour One is an AI company specializing in the development of virtual humans for use in professional video communications. Hour One's lifelike virtual characters are based on real humans, and can be animated with human expressiveness just from text, enabling businesses to upgrade their communications with unprecedented ease and scale. With its self-service platform, Reals , businesses can access Hour One's technology more easily than ever, to generate fully-produced videos automatically, in just minutes. Hour One's customers include some of the biggest names in e-learning and media, including Berlitz and NBC Universal and DreamWorks, and spanning HR, e-commerce, SaaS and more. Hour One is headquartered in Tel Aviv and New York City.

