Aktis Oncology Announces Actinium-225 Supply Agreements with Leading Isotope Producers

Partnerships with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopoes, Niowave, and TerraPower to Support Advancement of Targeted Alpha Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline to Treat a Broad Range of Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced agreements with three leading medical radioisotope manufacturers NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Niowave, Inc, and TerraPower LLC, for preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply of Actinium-225.

"Given the breadth and depth of our emerging pipeline, securing robust isotope supply across all stages of development is critical. Each of our three partners are leaders in the field of nuclear innovation with strong reputations for production, operational experience, and technical capabilities," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology. "We believe these foundational relationships with such high-quality suppliers will ensure timely and efficient progression of our programs and ultimately, enable patient access to potentially life-saving therapies."

The three agreements provide Aktis with a portfolio of suppliers that utilize varied techniques to produce high quality Actinium-225, and enhance the Company's ability to ensure just-in-time delivery of finished targeted radioconjugates to healthcare providers for administration to patients. NorthStar's approach to Actinium-225 production is to utilize non-uranium, electron accelerator-based production methods; Niowave builds and operates superconducting electron accelerators to produce Ac-225 and other radioisotopes, whereas TerraPower uses a Thorium-229 generator. These agreements are a part of broader ongoing efforts to build and enhance Aktis's supply access, radiomanufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Aktis Oncology is creating precision targeting molecules to deliver Actinium-225 directly to cancer cells, thereby harnessing alpha radiation to treat commonly occurring cancers with limited treatment options, including breast, lung and colorectal cancers, and to improve standards of cancer care. Actinium-225's powerful alpha particle emissions potently kill cancer cells by inducing double strand DNA breaks to overcome acquired resistance to traditional chemotherapy, and potentially outperform the new generation antibody drug conjugates.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

