FLAGSTONE FOODS ANNOUNCES HARRY OVERLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Former President and CEO of Sun-Maid to Lead Premier Private Label Snack Producer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstone Foods, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of private label snacks in North America, announced today that Harry Overly has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2022. Overly joins Flagstone having most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun-Maid, a role he's held since 2017.

In addition to his role as CEO, Overly will serve as a member of the Flagstone Foods Board of Directors, which he joined in July 2022. He is an accomplished food industry leader recognized for his commercial leadership and ability to build collaborative teams. Overly's most recent experience at Sun-Maid provides particular insight into many of Flagstone's markets, supply chain and customers via the dried fruit category. Prior to leading Sun-Maid, he held roles across product development and innovation, marketing, and global operations for brands including Deoleo, BestSweet, Wrigley and Kraft. Overly is also intimately familiar with the snacks business, having previously served as Chief Customer Officer of TreeHouse Foods. Atlas Holdings acquired the snacks business from TreeHouse in 2019, establishing Flagstone Foods as a standalone company and category leader.

"Harry brings customer-centric experience to his leadership of Flagstone Foods. Over the course of his career, he has led both iconic brands and private label businesses, always with a focus on product innovation and manufacturing excellence," said Atlas Holdings Partner Michael Sher.

"We are delighted to have Harry at the helm of Flagstone and as an Atlas Operating Partner, further deepening our expertise in food manufacturing and distribution. His unparalleled understanding of the snacks category is critical as retailers consistently turn to Flagstone for continuous product innovation," said Atlas Holdings Partner Ed Fletcher.

"Flagstone Foods is trusted by the nation's premier retailers to provide the highest quality private label snacks and I am looking forward to joining their talented team. With a continued focus on sustainability and customer service, I hope to bring my deep experience in our core markets to lead Flagstone Foods into the future," said Harry Overly.

About Flagstone Foods

Flagstone Foods is a premier manufacturer of private label snack nuts, culinary nuts, trail mixes and other nut-based snacks servicing the nation's top retailers in the club, mass, grocery, drug, limited assortment and convenience channels. The company also manufactures ingredients for commercial use, provides contract manufacturing services to branded food companies and offers a wide array of value-added services including consumer insights, global sourcing and commodity advising and product development.

For more information, visit: flagstonefoods.com.

