J INTS BIO successfully held its 1st International Advisory Board Meeting for its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI (JIN-A02) in Vienna, Austria during WCLC

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced that it held its 1st International Advisory Board Meeting for its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' on the sideline of the 2022 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer held in Vienna, Austria, on 7th August. This followed the 2 successful focus group meetings conducted during ASCO in June.

J INTS BIO established this Global Advisory Board to provide expert advice and support for its clinical development program. In attendance were Prof. Byung-Chul Cho & Prof. Sun-Min Lim (Yonsei Cancer Hospital, Korea), Prof. Ignatius Ou & Prof. Misako Nagasaka (UC Irvine Health, USA), Prof. Sally Lau (NYU Langone Health, USA), Prof. Thanyanan Baisamut (Mahidol University, Thailand), Prof. Benjamin Solomon (Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Australia) and Prof. Ross Soo (National University Cancer Institute, Singapore). Experts from China and Japan were unable to attend this time because of travel restrictions imposed by their respective institutions.

At this meeting, J INTS BIO conducted in-depth discussions with the experts on the development plans of 'JIN-A02', with the emphasis on enhancing the planned global Phase 1/2 clinical study which expects the first patient to be enrolled before the end of the year.

The experts in attendance agreed that the focus of this study should be on C797S double and triple mutations which are the current unmet medical needs without an approved therapy or treatment and against which 'JIN-A02' showed highly potent inhibition both in-vitro and in-vivo. In addition, patients with non-C797S mutations following the use of 3rd Generation EGFR-TKI and those with stable metastatic disease in the brain were added to the clinical program.

About J INTS BIO

J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

About 'JIN-A02'

'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th Generation EGFR TKI targeting C797S mutations in NSCLC. Although 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs have been used with some success, recurrence occurs in most patients including 3rd Generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. Currently, there are no approved therapies for patients who developed EGFR C797S mutations due to the use of 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs and with the high propensity of these cancers to metastasize to the brain, there is an urgent need to develop an effective drug with high blood-brain barrier permeability. 'JIN-A02', a novel oral EGFR TKI, which is effective against C797S mutations and have a high brain penetrance, is therefore expected to become the most promising Best-in-Class 4th-generation EGFR TKI in NSCLC patients with limited or no viable treatment options.

