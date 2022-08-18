Ybrain Receives Translational Research Award 2022 Neuroergonomics Conference & NYC Neuromodulation Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ybrain recently received the Translational Research Award at this year's Neuroergonomics Conference and NYC Neuromodulation Conference held from July 28 to August 1 for its neuromodulation technology in transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS).

The highly sought-after recognition was conferred to researchers who made a significant contribution to the neuromodulation field with only two out of dozens of renowned scholars of neuromodulation being awarded.

The conferences were joined together to address the state-of-the-art neurotechnology for brain-body performance and health. It focused on the latest approaches for both brain function and dysfunction including brain/body performance, depression, skill acquisition, stress and fatigue, pain, addiction and binge eating, cognition and physical recovery, eye-tracking, neuromarketing, and remote/mobile sensing. These themes were intended to encourage discussion that crossed traditional sub-domains of neurotechnology.

Ybrain's award-winning neuromodulation technology, tDCS, is designed for the treatment of major depressive disorder and tDCS caters to patients that wish to manage use of antidepressants as a form of treatment. tDCS is used in the company's MINDD-STIM+ treatment. This is especially relevant in today's post-pandemic world as COVID-19 resulted in a surge of new cases.

For some individuals, major depressive disorder can give rise to severe impairments that disrupt or limit an individual's ability to perform major life activities. It is estimated that in 2020, 21 million adults in the US had at least one depressive episode, with a higher incidence amongst females rather than males and individuals aged between 18 and 25 years. With the COVID-19 pandemic, 32.8% of American adults experienced elevated depressive symptoms in 2021 as compared to 8.5% before the pandemic.

"We hope that our 'at-home electroceutical treatment' will be used as the new neuromodulation technology to solve the mental health problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Kiwon Lee, CEO of Ybrain. "With the alleged increase in the patient population with depression in the US, Ybrain's new MINDD-STIM+ hopes to bring an electroceutical alternative to patients who are averse to using antidepressants, right from the comfort of their own home."

People suffering from depression may choose to control antidepressants for one of many reasons. Serotonin reuptake inhibitors, a type of drug commonly used to treat depression that increases serotonin levels at nerve junctions, do not work for approximately 30% of the population with major depressive disorder. Furthermore, the prolonged use of antidepressants has made it difficult for some to call quits, experiencing dizziness, confusion, fatigue, and other common symptoms of drug withdrawal.

The 2022 Neuroergonomics Conference & NYC Neuromodulation Conference brought together visitors from academia and companies alike, paving the way for future collaborations and partnerships for Ybrain. According to Ybrain officials, treating major depressive disorder is the first step, with clinical trials for schizophrenia, dementia, stroke, and Parkinson's disease well underway. Aiming to penetrate the American market, Ybrain has submitted and expected the clearance of MINDD-STIM+ as De Novo from FDA early next year.

Established in 2013 in South Korea, Ybrain develops medical devices that measure, and cure neuropsychiatric diseases based on neuroscience. The company provides wearable devices(electroceutical) based on tDCS that cure Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other psychiatric illnesses with its digital platform. Led by a diverse group of experts in neuroscience, software, and electronic engineering, Ybrain aims to offer accessible mental health treatment to everyone through electroceuticals. For more information, visit https://www.ybrain.com/en/.

