SynSaber Announces $13 Million in Series A Funding to Further Empower Industrial Asset and Network Monitoring to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Funding Led by SYN Ventures - Additional Participating Investors Include Rally Ventures and Cyber Mentor Fund

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber , an early-stage ICS/OT cybersecurity and asset monitoring company, announced today that the company has raised $13 million in Series A funding. SYN Ventures led the round with participation from additional investors, including Rally Ventures and Cyber Mentor Fund.

SynSaber, founded by industry veterans Ron Fabela and Jori VanAntwerp in 2021, released the 1.0 version of their OT visibility and detection solution in February 2022. The vendor-agnostic software allows critical infrastructure asset owners and operators to send OT edge data to empower their SIEM, SOAR, or MSSP. The company has gained significant traction and was recently selected as an SC Awards finalist for Best SCADA Security Solution .

"We're honored and deeply grateful for the continued support from our investors and their dedication to accelerating SynSaber's innovation capabilities," said Jori VanAntwerp, Co-Founder/CEO of SynSaber. "As the cybersecurity threat landscape increasingly targets industrial assets, we are enabling operators to more effectively see, know, and take action to defend industrial systems and protect critical infrastructure."

This latest round brings the company's total investment to $15.5 million. The funds will be used to continue advancing the innovation of SynSaber's industrial asset and network monitoring solution, expand the company's global footprint, grow sales, marketing, and development, and further build on customer momentum and industry research .

"We're pleased to continue investing in the exceptional SynSaber team. This financing round will extend SynSaber's capacity to amplify their industrial cybersecurity and asset monitoring solution alongside expanding the company's customer base," said Jay Leek, Managing Partner at SYN Ventures. "We look forward to seeing what the future holds for the co-founders and their company."

About SynSaber:

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com .

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@Hi-TouchPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE SynSaber