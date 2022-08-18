Pineland Farms Dairy Wins 1st place at the American Cheese Society Annual judging and Competition

Pineland Farms' "New Gloucester, a Cotswold-style cheese" brought home a Gold Medal in the open category – Cheeses with Flavor Added

BANGOR, Maine, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pineland Farms Dairy won a Gold Medal at the 39th annual American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging and Competition. The ACS competition is the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses.

The judging took place May 9-20, 2022, at the Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis campus. The winners were announced during the ACS Annual Conference held in Portland, Oregon from July 20 – 23, 2022. 1,387 products from 196 entering companies across 120 categories were evaluated for excellence in cheesemaking and commitment to food safety.

"New Gloucester" is a fresh take on a historical cheese. Based on an Old-World English village recipe called Double Gloucester, this cheese dates back over 200 years. "Cotswold" was a variation that added green onions and chives. Pineland Farms Dairy began making cheese almost 20 years ago in New Gloucester, Maine and is now bringing "New Gloucester, a Cotswold-style cheese" to the New World.

The judges were impressed by the appealing, savory aroma from just the right blend of onions and garlic. Smooth and creamy, this cheese is a perfect balance of flavor and color, beautiful on a cheese board or with a selection of fresh fruit. It is an excellent cracker cheese or can go from a snack to an omelet staple.

About Pineland Farms Dairy Company, Inc.

Pineland Farms Dairy Company is located in Bangor, Maine, and produces all-natural dairy products for both the retail and foodservice industries across the Northeast. The company supports local dairy farmers by using 100% fresh Maine milk to handcraft their specialty cheeses and fluid milk products. For more information, please visit www.pinelandfarmsdairy.com.

