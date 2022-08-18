EISNER ADVISORY GROUP NAMES 10 NEW PARTNERS

Appointments Span a Multitude of Industry Sectors and Geographies

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisner Advisory Group LLC, one of the world's largest business consulting firms, announced that it has admitted 10 new partners effective August 1, 2022.

"These outstanding professionals possess a deep expertise, client-centric mindset and dedication to technology that is so critical for success in today's hyper-competitive marketplace," said Eisner Advisory Group CEO Charly Weinstein. "We look forward to these deserving new partners adding even more value for clients and are excited to have them as part of our team."

Steven Bisciello

Steven is a partner in the Health Care Services Group, based in the Iselin, NJ, office. He has nearly 25 years of experience in operations, compliance and revenue cycle management within disparate health care sectors including but not limited to hospitals, hospital systems, physician groups and homecare organizations.

Sarah Brand

Sarah is a partner in the Real Estate Services Group, based in the Philadelphia, PA, office. She has more 20 years of experience providing accounting services for a variety of real estate clients, including private equity real estate funds, commercial and residential real estate companies, hotels and condominiums.

Jennifer Cuello

Jennifer is a partner in the Financial Services Group, based in the Dallas, TX, office. She has more than 10 years of experience serving clients in the financial services sector with a focus on private equity, venture capital, fund of funds and hedge funds.

Rebecca De Leon

Rebecca is a partner in the Financial Services and Technology Groups, based in the San Francisco, CA, office. She has more than 10 years of experience in serving broker-dealers, VC and PE funds, RIAs, technology and life science companies, and commercial entities. She also works with businesses with complex multi-tier structures and international subsidiaries.

Nina Kelleher

Nina is a partner and leads the Risk Advisory Services practice within EisnerAmper Digital, based in the New York, NY, office. She is the national leader of the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPAC") services practice. She has more than 15 years of experience in internal audit, governance, risk and regulatory compliance services.

Daniel Krauss

Daniel is a partner in the Tax Group, based in the San Francisco, CA, office. He has more than 15 years of experience providing tax controversy, equity compensation planning, QSBS and other taxation services to privately held companies, family offices and high net worth individuals.

Lindsey Layman

Lindsey is a tax partner in the Financial Services Group, based in the San Francisco, CA, office. She has more than 10 years of experience providing tax compliance and planning services to a broad range of asset management clients, including private equity funds, venture capital funds, hedge funds and funds of funds.

Allyson J. Milbrod

Allyson is a tax partner and co-leader of the firm's National S Corporation tax services team, based in the Iselin, NJ, office. She has more than 20 years of experience providing tax compliance and advisory services to closely held businesses, high net worth individuals and multi-generational families across many different industries, with a specialization in professional services firms.

Ling You

Ling is a tax partner in the Real Estate Service Group, based in the San Francisco, CA, office. She has nearly 20 years of experience in providing consulting services to real estate PE funds, and management and operating companies. She has deep expertise in fund structuring, exit strategy planning, multi-state apportionment, state and foreign withholdings, composite filings, effectively connected income, and UBTI.

R. Charles Waring

Charles is a partner in the Assurance and Technology Control Services Practice, based in the Philadelphia, PA, office. He has more than 15 years of experience in internal controls, IT risk management, regulatory compliance and third-party assurance/SOC reports. He is also part of the ESG Services leadership team focusing on ESG reporting.

