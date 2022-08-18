BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES HBCU GO DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH CBS O&O DUOPOLY STATIONS FOR FOOTBALL SPORTS PACKAGE

Key Television Markets Include:

New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO -- the leading media provider for the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – proudly announces nationwide clearance for their 2022-23 sports season as part of the new carriage deal with CBS owned-and-operated duopoly stations. Key television markets include: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh. HBCU GO will kick off the fall sports season on September 3rd with a star-studded pre-season show featuring the nation's top Gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers and HBCU alums.

HBCU GO OFFICIAL LIVE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2022 (PRNewswire)

With this new carriage deal, HBCU GO is currently in 60 percent of U.S. television households and 70 percent of African-American households. This news comes on the heels of HBCU GO's recent announcement of the distribution partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) -- that grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division 2 HBCU conference sporting events.

In addition to the newly announced CBS owned-and-operated duopoly station clearances, HBCU GO has secured distribution with group-owned television stations including Nexstar, Gray, Cox, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, Lockwood, Allen Media Broadcasting, Hearst, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, Cowles, Graham, Block, Sun Broadcasting, Tougaloo College, Sagamore Hill, and Marquee. HBCU GO programming is available on HBCUGO.TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Viewers can also access programming by downloading the HBCU GO App.

"Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO's high-quality sports programming," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America's HBCUs."

"We are honored to work with our partners at Allen Media Group to bring live broadcasts of HBCU football games to our audiences in 12 major markets," said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations. "As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom."

For more information about HBCU GO visit HBCUGO.TV or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram . The 2022 HBCU football schedule can be found below.

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African-American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service ‍HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com and www.hbcugo.tv

HBCU GO (PRNewswire)

. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Media Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group