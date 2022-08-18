Adelante Capital Management Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q2 2022

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adelante Capital Management ("Adelante") announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q2 2022. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"With the growing interest in separately managed accounts, the PSN Top Guns List has attracted greater attention," says Margaret Tobiasen, SVP of Data Distribution who cites PSN's pioneering efforts as the first SMA database as the reason for the list's popularity. "Adelante Capital Management has done remarkable work and we are pleased to include them as a top performer."

In November 2017 Adelante Capital Management created the Adelante NEXTGen Property Securities Index. This index is designed to serve as a proxy for the non-traditional commercial real estate property types that have evolved and emerged over the past decade.

The Adelante NewCORE strategy seeks to build a concentrated portfolio of diversified US real estate securities that will outperform the Adelante NEXTGen Property Securities Index.

The NewCORE Strategy targets real estate companies in the NEXTGen Property Types that are undervalued and have attractive growth potential. Our investment team leverages our experience in the direct real estate markets and property operations to deliver the best proxy for real estate returns to clients.

"Being named to the PSN Top Gun List is a great honor and a testament to our NewCORE strategy focusing on non-traditional sectors to deliver superior performance for our clients," says Jeung Hyun, Adelante Portfolio Manager. "Our investment team does an exceptional job of researching and investing in a select number of companies; with two portfolio holdings being the beneficiaries of M&A during the quarter, our value discipline continues to find validation."

Through a combination PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Adelante's NewCORE strategy was named Top Gun 1-3 Stars rating, meaning our NewCORE strategy:

1-Star REIT Universe: had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective strategy.

2-Star REIT Universe: had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in their respective strategy.

3-Star REIT Universe: had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

The objective of the NewCORE Strategy is to produce long-term capital growth and current return by investing in a diversified portfolio of U.S. public real estate securities in non-traditional property types that have emerged over the past decade.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/. Registration is required.

Founded in 1995, Adelante Capital Management is a minority and employee-owned SEC registered investment management firm focused on real estate securities, predominantly real estate investment trusts, with $2 billion of assets under management. As specialists in real estate equities, we employ a disciplined investment process seeking high quality portfolios for our clients at attractive prices relative to direct real estate values. Our property-centric research is conducted by an in-house team of experienced sector and regional experts who have meaningful, long-term relationships with company management. With high conviction in our investment decisions our portfolios are concentrated and managed with low turnover to capture real estate fundamentals.

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com. Visit PSN online to learn more.

