Summit 7 Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 7th Time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7 Systems (Summit 7), an industry-leading provider of security and compliance solutions and services for the Defense Industrial Base, has been listed in the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time and the third consecutive year. This coveted award is a result of the 929% growth of Summit 7, who is among an elite group of companies to have received the honor five times or more, making up less than 4% of businesses on the Inc. 5000.

Summit 7 ranks number 673 on this year's list, a climb from 2021's ranking of 697.

Scott Edwards, CEO at Summit 7, stated "We have invested in significant resources to not only expand our product portfolio, but we've also focused on growing the skillsets of Summit 7 employees. Our Managed Services Team has specifically been focusing on upgrading our managed services and managed security services offerings to continue to provide advanced security to the Defense Industrial Base, further protecting the critical data of the United States."

Prior to Inc.'s 2022 list announcement, Summit 7 was recognized as the 2022 Microsoft US Compliance Partner of the Year. The 2022 MSUS Compliance Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who have proven that they fully embrace the power of Microsoft's Compliance product portfolio enabling the development of solutions that deliver on long-term customer success.

Summit 7 has helped more than 650 contractors, the majority of which are small to medium-sized organizations, that support the US Department of Defense in meeting compliance regulations such as CMMC, DFARS 7012, and more. Over the last half-decade, Summit 7 made significant investments to map their Microsoft Government Cloud solutions to NIST 800-171 and the more recent CMMC 2.0.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations and frameworks for small to medium contractors in the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020.

