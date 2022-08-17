OnSolve® to Host Webinar to Kick Off National Preparedness Month

OnSolve webinar features expert panel to help organizations improve risk management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve , a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced an upcoming webinar: National Preparedness Month: Expert Panel Shares Tips for Readiness in 2023, on August 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST.

Critical events are on the rise. Severe weather events, power outages, supply chain issues and cyber crime are just a few examples of the types of events that are happening more frequently. Incidents are also increasing in severity.

This combination makes it more likely that organizations will have to deal with one or more critical events. In fact, a recent survey of risk, security and crisis management leaders found that nearly three-quarters experienced at least two types of incidents over the past 18 months. Only 30 percent, however, reported they were very confident in their ability to handle the increasing complexity of risk management in the future.

OnSolve is focused on helping organizations improve their ability to prepare, identify and respond to all types of critical events. Since September is National Preparedness Month, it's an ideal time for organizations to reassess their capabilities and confidence when it comes to risk management.

In preparation for the coming month, OnSolve is hosting a panel discussion webinar featuring insights from a range of crisis management and resilience experts. OnSolve Chief Customer Officer Ann Pickren will moderate the panel.

The expert panel will be asked about a range of topics, including:

The impact of the pandemic, civil unrest and climate events have had on what preparedness means

The top 3 preparedness challenges their organization faced during the last 12 to 18 months

Lessons from 2021 that have guided their actions in 2022

The meaning of preparedness in their day-to-day roles

Predictions about what preparedness will require in 2023

This is an opportunity to benefit from firsthand experience and lessons learned. Attendees will walk away with tips and best practices to improve their organization's preparedness and risk management strategy for a stronger and more resilient 2023.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

