Forum Health Announces Open House for New State-of-the-Art Medical Center in Austin

FLINT, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, Inc. nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has invested in a new state-of-the-art medical facility in Austin, Texas.

Forum Health Austin is hosting an open house on Thursday, September 15 from 3 to 6 PM, located at 2200 Park Bend, Bldg 1, Suite 201, Austin, TX 78758.

"We are excited to welcome patients and the community to our open house to tour our new state-of-the-art facility," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "We have invested in top-of-the-line equipment, designed each room with patient experience in mind, and expanded our functional and integrative medicine services at the new Forum Health Austin."

Current patients and those interested in learning about functional and integrative medicine are invited to attend the open house.

Attendees will meet the Forum Health Austin providers, tour the new office and services, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and event-only promotions including 15% off supplements and nutraceuticals, 20% off IV packages, and Botox injections for only $8 a unit.

Ceremonial ribbon-cutting, compliments of the local Austin Chamber, will take place at 3:30PM, and a dedication to Dr. Moore.

"Our vision for the future of functional and integrative medicine is demonstrated in the Austin facility," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "A place where patients can feel welcome and experience individualized, whole-person care."

Forum Health Austin, formerly Texas Integrative Medicine, is proud to offer the leading functional and integrative medicine care provided by Wally Taylor M.D., Terri M. Beim, ND, Julie Hamilton, NP, and Hannah Hamlin, D.O., IFMCP. The providers at this clinic specialize in, hormone health, weight loss and detox, chronic conditions, gut health, immune health, longevity and regenerative medicine, men and women's health, mental health and pain management.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP here.

For more information on Forum Health, visit www.forumhealth.com .

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

