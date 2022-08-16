TransLoop Ranked #12 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that TransLoop is #12 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking for fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a comprehensive look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

TransLoop ranked No.12 in the nation, and No. 2 in all of Illinois and Logistics and Transportation. (PRNewswire)

TransLoop is a modern freight brokerage headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Existing office locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee.

The company pairs cutting-edge technology, AI systems, and white-glove customer service to provide a one-of-a-kind logistics experience for their shippers and carriers.

"We're extremely honored to be recognized. The TransLoop team will continue to raise the industry standard by holding ourselves to our core values. White-glove customer service, simple yet cutting-edge tech, innovative freight solutions, and investing in our one-of-a-kind people," said Nick Reasoner, Founder & CEO of TransLoop.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More about TransLoop

TransLoop is a battle-tested, technology-driven logistics company. The organization was strategically built-in collaboration with experienced team members from prominent companies all over the country.

TransLoop's mission is to provide its partners with a smarter and more efficient way to transport goods. The founding team originated from the largest logistics companies in the industry, and each member believed logistics was broken and could be executed more ethically.

Pen and paper, spreadsheets, and antiquated software quickly became a thing of the past. Too many back-and-forth phone calls and redundant manual tasks. Multiple fragmented siloes create too much complexity. Ultimately, too much time and money wasted.

TransLoop's overall goal when creating relationships is to save their partners time and money.

