SwingSearch, a Recruiting Firm Focused on Startups, Listed on Inc.'s 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that SwingSearch is ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

For 15+ years, SwingSearch has partnered with Founders to bring on their most critical hires. Female-founded and female-led, SwingSearch works with early-stage startups where each incremental hire is critical to accelerating company growth and product-market fit.

"We have an amazing team of experienced recruiters and former startup operators who deeply understand our clients' businesses. Our growth each year is a testament to the phenomenal team we have attracted and who have built a career with SwingSearch," says Jennifer Loftus, Founder & CEO.

SwingSearch's clients span across industries with the common denominator of being backed by some of the world's best venture and growth investors. Clients include Section4, Papa, Gitlab, dbt Labs, Multiverse, Persona, Choco, and many more.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and economic uncertainty. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

"We are told regularly by our clients and the VCs we partner with that we stand out, and the reason why is our emphasis on quality. It feels great to have hit our stride in client development and in our own hiring to enable this growth and recognition," says Mandy Edmund, COO. "And we're still just getting started."

