QUARK EXPEDITIONS INTRODUCES A NEW STYLE OF CAMPING IN THE POLAR REGIONS

"Camping overnight in the Polar Regions has long captured the imaginations of our guests," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "We launched our first camping options in Antarctica, where guests could bed down for the night while gazing up at the indigo glow of an Antarctic night. Antarctic Camping has been such a huge success that we're launching this season a new option for camping enthusiasts in the Arctic: the Greenland Camp Experience along the Tasermiut Fjord in South Greenland."



Lennartz explains that the Greenland Camp Experience adventure option is available to guests who book the brand new itinerary, Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air. "Overnight camping in South Greenland is by no means roughing it in the wild," says Lennartz. "For starters, guests will travel on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine—which is equipped with two twin-engine helicopters and superb onboard amenities—and they'll have the opportunity to join local Greenlandic hosts at one of the most exclusive camps in Greenland, located along the 70-km Tasermiut Fjord. Comfort and fine food, provided by a local chef, will be part of the camping experience—which is suitable for all ages and levels of ability."

Credit: Carlo Lukassen and Quark Expeditions (PRNewswire)

Quark Expeditions' camping options include:

Antarctic Camping:

Guests are transported ashore by Zodiac to camp out on the snow for the night in Antarctica. The overnight camping experience is limited to 50 participants, all of whom are briefed on the principals of basic camping. Prior to settling down for the night, Quark Expeditions staff will prepare the site, including setting up a perimeter in safe, flat to gently-sloping and beautiful site. Guests are free to choose where (within the perimeters) they wish to settle down for the night in their ready-to-roll bivy sack (tents can be used upon request). Once camp is set up, guests get to relax and enjoy the peace of the polar landscape as the Antarctic night unfolds.



Antarctic Camping is available on select voyages at an additional charge of US $295.

Greenland Camp Experience

Guests who book Greenland Adventure: Explore By Sea, Land and Air, offered on the new ship Ultramarine, can sign up for the Greenland Camp Experience adventure option. Guests can join local hosts at one of the most exclusive camps in Greenland, along the 70-km long Tasermiut Fjord. Participants will have ample time, in intimate groups, to walk through the beautiful landscapes and remote fjords of South Greenland, roam the tundra with a local chef who will showcase local ingredients and then prepare an incredible meal. Overnighting in comfortable tents at the camp enables guests to experience the magnificent colors of the polar twilight in beautiful mountainous surroundings.

Greenland Camp Experience is available on Greenland Adventure: Explore By Sea, Land and Air itinerary at an extra cost US $795.

About Quark Expeditions:

Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help us preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers.

About Travelopia:

Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

