iQIYI Hosts Online Screening of 12th Beijing International Film Festival, Furthering Support for Industry Development

Two iQIYI-Presented Films also Featured in the "Chinese New Wave" Unit of the Offline BJIFF

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that from Aug. 10 to 23, the company is hosting the online screening of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF), a premier China-based film festival with prestigious global reputation, furthering the company's support for the development of the industry. In addition to being the Festival's Official Exclusive Online Screening Platform and Official Exclusive HD Online Video Platform for this year's BJIFF, iQIYI will also present two films at the "Chinese New Wave" unit at the offline BJIFF. Offering online and offline activities, iQIYI aims to help viewers further appreciate and celebrate the latest artistic advances that are taking place in China and on the world stage.

Rich slate of activities to celebrate films

iQIYI's online screening of the BJIFF features an exciting selection of 84 films to be presented in nine units, each curated to celebrate themes such as first-person narratives, films from Argentina (the guest of honour of this BJIFF), Internet films, and sports. The roll-out invites viewers to enjoy great cinema hits such as Cliff Walkers, 2046, and Nice View, as well as popular Internet films that are streamed exclusively on iQIYI, such as Defiant and Grassland Salilang.

Viewers can also enjoy critically acclaimed international productions from the online screening, such as Happy as Lazzaro, which won the award for the Best Screenplay at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, and Father, which was selected as the Best Film at the Panorama section of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Of note, all the films presented online adopt the HDR Vivid video standard propagated by the UHD World Association, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

In addition to the high-quality films, the online portion of the BJIFF also allows users to deepen their understanding of the industry as viewers can also stream on iQIYI an exciting series of events organized as part of the Festival, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, talks by renowned filmmakers and high-level industry forums.

Breaking the boundary between online and offline entertainment

iQIYI further leverages this year's BJIFF with its online and offline entertainment. For instance, "Chinese New Wave," one of the offline BJIFF's nine units this year, features Let Life Be Beautiful and The Hidden Fox, two iQIYI-presented films.

As a token of gratitude for subscribers, iQIYI will do a giveaway to some VIP members tickets on several highly sought-after offline BJIFF screenings, in addition to inviting two VIP Member to attend the Festival's opening ceremony.

iQIYI is also proud to have two iQIYI-presented films, Off the Stage and Kong and Jigme, shortlisted in the Best Feature Film section, of this year's Tiantan Award, the official competition section of the BJIFF.

Reiterating commitment to driving industry development

On Aug. 14, GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, participated in the Film Power Forum of the BJIFF. At the forum themed "A New Journey Ahead: Unremitting Pursuit of Dreams on a Journey toward a Brilliant Film Future," Gong shared his insights into the rapid developments that have driven the development of China's film industry in the past decade.

"Films are themselves a cultural-driven product innovation. With technology experiencing constant iterations and leaps, the developments continue to enrich our imagination and strengthen our belief that the evolving progress is making the world a better place," said Gong.

Gong also noted the contribution iQIYI made in platform building and quality content production and highlighted the need to have more young people join the industry and to further drive industry growth and development in a sustainable and healthy manner using technology.

