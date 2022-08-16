Futures Recovery Healthcare partners with the City of West Palm Beach to Provide High-Quality Behavioral Healthcare to City Employees

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Recovery Healthcare, in Jupiter, Florida, partners with West Palm Beach to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare to all city employees and their family members, including specialized care for first responders.

Futures Recovery Healthcarehttps://futuresrecoveryhealthcare.com/ (PRNewswire)

Demand for West Palm Beach employees and first responders to address the city's 119,255 residents' most urgent needs is intense. The fire department alone receives 27,000 service calls yearly.

First responders, particularly, face a heavy toll. Exposure to vastly more catastrophic and stressful events than the general population increases post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, substance use disorder, and suicide risks. Studies suggest that emergency workers are ten times more likely to consider suicide than the general public, and 86 percent experience critical stress, which can have lasting emotional impacts. More police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty.

The partnership between West Palm Beach and Futures Recovery Healthcare makes behavioral health education, training, and integrated treatment available to all city employees. The Futures Recovery Healthcare Hero's Ascent Program offers specialized care to first responders, active military, and veterans with an advisory board of service members who consult with clients and staff, specially trained personnel, trauma therapies, and treatment provided in a private setting that helps clients feel supported and able to focus on healing. Cindy Goss, a Hero's Ascent team member with decades of experience, provides on-site training, education, and support to city employees through this partnership, "This community, especially those experiencing trauma, need a treatment milieu that helps them feel completely safe. This program emphasizes privacy and anonymity and surrounds clients with resources and specially trained and experienced supporters who truly understand the demands of these jobs and their potential impacts on mental and physical health, relationships, and overall wellness."

Futures Recovery Healthcare Director of Strategic Partnerships, Laura Kunz, credits West Palm Beach city officials and police personnel with championing this partnership to make highly specialized treatment accessible to city employees, "This partnership is possible because of the vision and efforts of West Palm Beach leaders who recognize the tremendous need for comprehensive treatment and prioritize the health and welfare of city employees and their families. Getting the expertise and coordinated treatment and services provided by Hero's Ascent covered by existing benefits reduce barriers to access for the people who help keep our city functioning and our people safe."

Media Contact:

Laura Kunz

Futures Recovery Healthcare

513-290-7982

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Futures Recovery Healthcare