The Purple Heart Foundation is partnering with the Military Makeover show for their New Season!

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purple Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists veterans-in-need, announced it has partnered with the Military Makeover television show to renovate and remodel an entire home for a veteran and his family. The show will air on Lifetime TV, and the renovations will be at no cost to the veteran.

The mission of the Purple Heart Foundation is to holistically enhance the quality of life of all veterans and their families, providing them with direct service and fostering an environment of comradery and goodwill among combat-wounded veterans. Donate to the Purple Heart Foundation to help support veterans in need of crucial resources. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with the Military Makeover team and help Michael and his family," said Steve Ruckman, CEO of the Purple Heart Foundation. "This project aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for honorably discharged veterans in need. Together, we are helping to change this family's life. We are proud of this project and the work we do for our nation's veterans."

Michael Stupar, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and his family were chosen for this home improvement project. Stupar was wounded in Iraq in 2004 while taking enemy fire on a recovery mission. His transition to civilian life has been complicated due to recent family tragedies and health issues.

The Stupar family episodes will be airing at 7:30 am EDT/PDT on Lifetime TV. The episodes will air August 12 through September 15th. Tune in every Friday morning for a new episode.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises funds to support our nation' s veterans and their families. Active for over 65 years, it funds programs, services, research efforts and more. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life of Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.

