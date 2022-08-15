PODCASTONE EXPANDS NETWORK WITH EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTOURAGE STAR KEVIN CONNOLLY'S ACTIONPARK MEDIA'S (APM) PODCAST SLATE

Partnership Increases Network Distribution to Over 325 Episodes Weekly, Including 11 APM Podcasts Which Have Garnered Over 40 Million Downloads

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Kevin Connolly's boutique media network ActionPark Media (APM), a Los Angeles based hub specializing in podcast creation.

The deal gives PodcastOne exclusive distribution and advertising sales rights for APM's current slate of podcast and vodcast programming. In addition, it will also allow for the two media companies to co-develop future podcast/vodcast based IP, produce advertiser sponsored live streaming and touring opportunities for hosts/talent and create exclusive licensing for podcast specific branded merchandise.

"Kevin and APM clearly have a knack for producing quality podcast content with Victory the Podcast being one of the first shows giving a behind the scenes look at a hit television series and The Morning After with Kelly Stafford consistently charting as one of the top shows for parents and families. This joint venture now gives us the ability to work together to grow the audience for a slate of incredible existing shows. Additionally, with LiveOne's streaming partnerships, live event capabilities and merchandising division, we are excited to further enhance branding opportunities for the star studded roster of hosts," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

APM's current podcast programming includes the long running, fan favorite Victory the Podcast hosted by Entourage creator Doug Ellin and series stars Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon. Each week, the comedy podcast hosts get together to relive the buzziest and behind the scenes moments from the Emmy Award-winning television series that quickly became a cultural phenomenon when it launched on HBO. Doug Ellin's Ramble On with Ted Foxman, the official podcast of the upcoming Ramble On TV show starring Charlie Sheen, Connolly, Dillion and featuring Martin Sheen, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Mark Cuban and more A-list names. One of the top Apple charting family and parenting podcasts, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford, features the wife of LA Rams Quarterback Matt Stafford as she shares and gives insight into her hectic life as a mom and wife to one of the top professional athletes in the country. In every episode, Kelly shares the ups and downs of her busy life with endearing and relatable delivery making this show one of the most sought after by moms.

Additional shows joining PodcastOne's distribution and sales roster include comedy podcast Wet Jeans hosted by Andy Champs and Robby Gucci, No Gruffs Given hosted by retired NHL star Sean Avery, Bust: The Ryan Leaf Story from former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf, and The Dossier from former FBI Agent Phil Carson and journalist Don Sikorski.

Connolly commented, "Kit and his team at PodcastOne are among the best in the industry, and I've admired their work for some time. To now be partnered in this initiative is thrilling as we work together to create new top charting shows and to grow our current programming beyond any of our imaginations. Between live streaming, touring and exciting branded merchandise opportunities, the possibilities are endless."

ActionPark Media was founded in 2020 by actor, director and producer Kevin Connolly focused on podcast production, distribution and monetization. The company's podcasts feature a wide variety of topics from sports, pop-cultural, family, comedy, television and film with hosts that range from actors, directors, entrepreneurs and experts in their fields.

PodcastOne's full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are heard. As part of the growing slate of podcasts available in Tesla cars via LiveOne's streaming platform, Uncut with Jay Cutler, Baby Mamas No Drama, Coffee Convos, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang and Cold Case Files have been added to the driver experience.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Kail Lowry, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Jay Cutler, Michael Irvin, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood On

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.37 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, including the proposed spin-out of PodcastOne or its pay-per-view business, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne's ability to list on a national exchange; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

