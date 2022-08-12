Walton Family Foundation Lauds Passage of the Largest Climate Change Investment in American History

Landmark legislation is a critical step toward resilience as the West faces historic drought, also includes essential support for farmers & climate-smart agriculture, support for tribal nations working for climate resilience, and coastal restoration efforts

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walton Family Foundation today lauded House passage of the largest climate change investment in U.S. history through the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden is expected to quickly sign into law.

Moira Mcdonald, Director of the Walton Family Foundation's Environment Program, issued the following statement:

"The challenges of climate change have and will continue to impact every aspect of our lives. Government, business, tribal nations, philanthropy, advocates, and others will all need to build on this historic investment together to continue to build momentum for a more resilient future."

"Americans experience climate change each day through water - in the form of droughts, floods, mega-storms, and wildfires. This legislation includes critical funding to help find solutions to the Western water crisis, and support for tribal nations as they adapt to climate change. It also includes support for farmers as they work to feed a growing population, while also protecting soil and water. These are important examples of what it looks like when we work for progress and find solutions so that people and nature can thrive together."

Recent polling, conducted by Morning Consult , shows a majority of Americans agree climate change will alter important aspects of life in the U.S. like agriculture (76% total, 89% Democrats, and 61% Republicans), water resources (76% total, 90% Democrats, and 59% Republicans) and the economy (71% total, 87% Democrats, and 55% Republicans). The same poll also shows 73% of Americans are worried about climate change and water scarcity, with at least three-in-five voters saying that drought, increased temperatures, wildfires, extreme weather, and flooding are a product of climate change's effect on water resources.

