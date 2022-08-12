Thanks a Million! Avelo Airlines Flies One Millionth Customer

CEO surprises every Customer aboard milestone flight with a free roundtrip ticket

One lucky traveler will receive free flights for a year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 16 months after making history as America's first new airline to take flight in more than a decade, Avelo Airlines announced it is flying its one millionth Customer today. To celebrate the milestone, Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy will be aboard the milestone flight – surprising every Customer with a free future roundtrip ticket anywhere Avelo flies.

The one millionth Customer will be aboard Avelo Flight 165 from Los Angeles' popular Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to Boise Airport (BOI). However, Levy will thank all of the nearly 160 Customers aboard the Boise-bound Boeing 737-800 milestone flight with a free roundtrip ticket.

At the BUR departure gate surrounded by Avelo Customers and Crewmembers Levy said, "From the start, Avelo has been on a mission to Inspire Travel by making flying affordable and easy so you can travel more. Since our first flight 16 months ago, one million Avelo Customers have enjoyed the everyday low fares and convenience of flying with us. On this momentous occasion, all of us at Avelo are grateful to you and every Avelo Customer who has chosen Avelo. I'm also very appreciative of our Avelo Crewmembers who deliver the smooth, reliable and caring travel experience that keeps our Customers coming back. Thanks a million!"

Avelo will also be awarding one lucky traveler with a year of free tickets to any Avelo destination. The winner will receive 12 pairs of roundtrip Avelo tickets that are valid for one year. Inspired travelers can enter the Avelo One Million Sweepstakes*at Avelo's Instagram page (@AveloAir) or by visiting AveloAir.com/OneMillion through September 12, 2022.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Levy added, "Our Customers tell us – more than anything else – they value Avelo's very low fares, our use of convenient hometown airports and our all-nonstop routes. The affordability, flexibility and simplicity that attracted our first one million Customers will attract our second million Customers even faster. We know our Customers love to travel and we will continue to focus on finding ways to save them time and money so they can travel even more."

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo now serves 30 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with a year-to-date flight cancellation rate of 1% and a year-to-date checked bag handling performance rate of .09 mishandled bags per 100 bags.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 30 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines is also home to "Free Ticket Tuesdays" – to learn more, follow Avelo on Instagram at @AveloAir. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

