TOGETHER OUTDOORS TO SUPPORT "FRONT LINE" DEI ORGS THROUGH NEW GRANT PROGRAM

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Together Outdoors (TO) Coalition, an initiative committed to advancing equity and inclusion in all aspects of the outdoor recreation experience, is excited to announce a new grant program designed to support organizations on the front lines of the effort to build a more accessible, welcoming outdoor ecosystem. This program, in addition to TO's overall efforts is made possible thanks to foundational and multi-year support from THOR Industries, with support from Winnebago Industries for this grant opportunity.

"Funding from the initial pilot round of our grant program will go directly to frontline, grassroots leaders and organizations working to make the outdoors more accessible and welcoming," said Gerry Seavo James, TO Coalition Lead. "This grant program epitomizes exactly what Together Outdoors was founded on doing – to help with incubating an environment where all people have access to welcoming outdoor recreation experiences, and we look forward to expanding this effort in the future."

Grant Focus Areas:

Research + Resources – Monetary support for the development of effective research and resource tools concerning inclusion in the outdoors (i.e., toolkits, educational resources, audio and video resources, linguistic translations, etc.).

Activating Change Outdoors – Outdoor recreation-related programming, events, and leadership development initiatives that benefit communities of color and intersecting minority groups.

"At THOR, our purpose is to inspire and empower everyone to Go Everywhere. Stay Anywhere. Our family of companies offer a comprehensive range of RVs and travel tools to help connect people with nature and with one another," shared Bob Martin, THOR president, and CEO. "In support of Together Outdoors' mission to alleviate barriers to inclusion in the outdoors, THOR is honored to empower front-line organizations driven to cultivate the necessary change that will allow everyone to Go Everywhere and Stay Anywhere."

This is TO's inaugural grant program. The initial pilot round will offer $25,000 in funding focused on organizations with revenue under $100,000 that are led by or serve a majority constituency of, communities of color and/or intersecting minority groups. Applications will be reviewed by Together Outdoors' Advisory and Governance Council members and are due by September 5th, 2022 at 11:59 P.M EST. Awards will be disbursed by September 30th, 2022.

In the first year of the program, projects must take place in one of the following 27 states or territories to be eligible for the grant: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, West Virginia, &Virginia. Future rounds of this grant program will be open to applicants nationwide.

"At Winnebago Industries we help our customers explore the outdoor lifestyle, enabling extraordinary mobile experiences as they travel, live, work and play. We are excited to extend our support to grassroots organizations committed to removing barriers and creating inclusive outdoor spaces," said Jil Littlejohn Bostick, Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Winnebago Industries.

Written or video submissions will be accepted. Information about the timeline, eligibility, and where to submit applications can be found here. If you have any questions or problems, please contact us at togetheroutdoors@recreationroundtable.org .

Together Outdoors is an initiative administered under the auspices of Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) that nurtures an environment where all people have access to welcoming outdoor recreation experiences. We pursue this work through engagement, partnership, and education across all segments of the outdoor community.

Outdoor Recreation Roundtable is the nation's leading coalition of outdoor recreation trade associations representing the $689 billion outdoor recreation economy. ORR focuses on the growth of outdoor recreation by building a better environment for the sustainable growth of outdoor recreation businesses and driving a broader understanding of the value of the outdoor recreation economy. Our membership includes national outdoor trade association members, business entities, nonprofit organizations, and universities — serving more than 110,000 businesses and representing America's boating, fishing, RVing, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, ATVing, diving, horseback, and skiing communities among many more.

THOR INDUSTRIES is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard, and sterndrive powerboats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO.

