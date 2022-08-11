REMEDY+ RELEASES THE "POWER PACK" TWO-PIECE SET OF NATURAL PLANT-BASED ENERGY PRODUCTS

The BAR and The SHOT Come Together for a Healthy Grab-and-Go Energy Boost Alternative

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Products LLC , the leader in natural plant-based supplements, snacks and topicals designed to support active adult lifestyles, is proud to announce the launch of "The POWER PACK". The pre-packaged grab-and-go box set features one serving each of Remedy+'s two popular energy boosting products: the award-winning cherry chocolate flavored hemp protein snack bar The BAR and CBD infused energy drink The SHOT.

Remedy+ (PRNewswire)

The BAR is a protein snack bar (190 calories per bar) that delivers on energy and taste, utilizing the power of hemp protein with award-winning chocolate berry flavor. Hemp protein is packed with essential nutrients that enhance performance and boost physical health. It contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a "complete protein".

The SHOT is an energy shot boasting a blend of nano broad-spectrum CBD, vitamin B-12, caffeine, ginseng, cinnamon and agave. The SHOT provides focused energy without a foggy crash, and is a great tasting, portable, and natural alternative to other energy beverages and supplements.

"We want to be the first name that comes to people's minds when they think about natural products and boosting performance. The launch of the POWER PACK will go a long way to helping us become the singular name in plant-based performance," says Tom Kurz, Managing Member of Remedy Products LLC. "The POWER PACK's pairing of our SHOT and BAR offers consumers a more effective, natural and super tasty way to fuel the body when on-the-go and is a smart alternative to artificially flavored and chemically enhanced beverages and snacks."

The POWER PACK is Remedy+'s first multi-product package and will begin rolling out in convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery chains across the country later this month at an MSRP of $7.49 per unit. The full line of Remedy+ products, including The DROP , The BAR , The SHOT , The RUB , and The CAP , are also currently available for purchase online as well as at select golf and tennis pro-shops, fitness studios and independent natural product retailers across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Florida.

Remedy+ products are designed to positively impact and support optimal functions of the body and mind. Each product is custom-tailored with a specific performance or recovery goal in mind. The entire suite of natural supplements, snacks and topicals work together to allow individuals the ability to perform at their peak potential. Scientifically pairing hemp compounds with other plant-based ingredients, Remedy+ provides holistic solutions for performance challenges wherever and whenever needed.

To learn more, please visit www.myremedyproducts.com .

ABOUT REMEDY+

Remedy+ is a premium line of natural supplements, topicals and snacks produced by Remedy Products LLC. Each product offers a unique and proprietary blend of powerful hemp-derived compounds and other plant-based ingredients, specially formulated to boost performance and enhance recovery from strenuous activities. Remedy+ current offerings include - The DROP, The BAR, The SHOT, The RUB, The CAP - each designed to offer solutions to performance challenges in several categories. All Remedy+ products are THC free and subject to intense, third-party lab testing with results posted on the Remedy+ website. To learn more, please visit www.myremedyproducts.com .

