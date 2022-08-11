RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Raises 2022 revenue guidance range for the second time this year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Second-quarter revenues of $11.1 million , a 12th consecutive growth quarter

14% quarterly revenue growth year-over-year

Non-GAAP net income was $0.02 million compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same period in 2021

Cash and short-term deposits of $73.1 million , a four-year high

Increases 2022 revenue guidance range from $43 million - $47 million to $45 million - $48 million

First Six Months 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the first six months of 2022 was $21.8 million , an increase of $2.9 million from the first six months of 2021

15.1% revenue growth year-over-year for the first six months of 2022

Non-GAAP net income was $0.6 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million for the first six months of 2021

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved another strong quarter with solid financial results. Second quarter revenues were $11.1 million, up 14% compared to the second quarter of 2021, delivering a twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and achieving a breakeven quarter. In addition, as recently announced, we won two new assurance contracts. DISH selected us to monitor America's first 5G Smart Network, won a multi-year 5G assurance contract for a mobile network in Europe, and extended our multi-year agreement with AT&T to continue our strong relationship with this top-tier operator.

"I am pleased with the strong demand for our innovative solutions as we win new customer logos and expand business with our installed base. The 5G market is ramping up, reflected in the momentum of our business and our healthy pipeline of opportunities. Revenues are up by over 15% compared to the first six months of 2021. At the same time, we continue to manage our expenses prudently.

"The growth in business and the careful management of costs enabled us to generate over $3 million in cash since the beginning of 2022, resulting in cash and short-term deposits reaching $73.1 million, a four-year high. Since the beginning of the year, we have been at a breakeven point, and we believe the positive momentum will continue into the year's second half.

"As a result of these recent wins, our growing business in our installed base, and ongoing sales engagements, we have good visibility. We see increased growth in 2022, so we are raising our revenue guidance for the second time this year from $43 million-$47 million to $45 million-$48 million. We believe this accelerated momentum will continue into 2023, delivering a fourth consecutive year of growth."

Other Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the second quarter were $11.1 million , compared to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $1.2 million , or $0.09 per diluted share, an increase from a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $0.02 million , or an income of $0.001 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million , or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $73.1 million and no debt.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

RADCOM Ltd Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues $ 11,127

$ 9,756

$ 21,751

$ 18,896 Cost of revenues 3,178

2,466

6,015

4,833 Gross profit 7,949

7,290

15,736

14,063 Research and development, gross 5,349

5,226

10,908

10,330 Less - royalty-bearing participation 197

70

415

138 Research and development, net 5,152

5,156

10,493

10,192 Sales and marketing 2,879

2,566

5,784

5,156 General and administrative 1,007

1,007

2,028

2,000 Total operating expenses 9,038

8,729

18,305

17,348 Operating loss (1,089)

(1,439)

(2,569)

(3,285) Financial income (loss), net (130)

382

817

500 Loss before taxes on income (1,219)

(1,057)

(1,752)

(2,785) Taxes on income (31)

(40)

(90)

(58)















Net loss $ (1,250)

$ (1,097)

$ (1,842)

$ (2,843)















Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.20) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share 14,462,749

14,131,634

14,408,524

14,089,010

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 7,949

$ 7,290

$ 15,736

$ 14,063 Stock-based compensation 99

38

191

82 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,048

$ 7,328

$ 15,927

$ 14,145 GAAP research and development, net $ 5,152

$ 5,156

$ 10,493

$ 10,192 Stock-based compensation 643

324

1,254

593 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,509

$ 4,832

$ 9,239

$ 9,599 GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,879

$ 2,566

$ 5,784

$ 5,156 Stock-based compensation 357

265

664

484 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,522

$ 2,301

$ 5,120

$ 4,672 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,007

$ 1,007

$ 2,028

$ 2,000 Stock-based compensation 166

166

362

349 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 841

$ 841

$ 1,666

$ 1,651 GAAP total operating expenses $ 9,038

$ 8,729

$ 18,305

$ 17,348 Stock-based compensation 1,166

755

2,280

1,426 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,872

$ 7,974

$ 16,052

$ 15,922 GAAP operating loss $ (1,089)

$ (1,439)

$ (2,569)

$ (3,285) Stock-based compensation 1,265

793

2,472

1,508 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 176

$ (646)

$ (97)

$ (1,777) GAAP loss before taxes on income $ (1,219)

$ (1,057)

$ (1,752)

$ (2,785) Stock-based compensation 1,265

793

2,472

1,508 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ 46

$ (264)

$ 720

$ (1,277) GAAP net loss $ (1,250)

$ (1,097)

$ (1,842)

$ (2,843) Stock-based compensation 1,265

793

2,472

1,508 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 15

$ (304)

$ 630

$ (1,335) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.20) Stock-based compensation 0.09

0.06

0.17

0.11 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.00

$ (0.02)

$ 0.04

$ (0.09) Weighted average number of shares used to compute

diluted net income (loss) per share 14,878,438

14,131,634

14,408,524

14,089,010

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,753

$ 11,948 Short-term bank deposits 57,306

58,621 Trade receivables, net 8,392

10,031 Inventories 524

931 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,473

1,964 Total Current Assets 84,448

83,495







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 2,812

3,840 Other long-term receivables 2,060

1,258 Property and equipment, net 1,107

1,260 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,323

1,808 Total Non-Current Assets 7,302

8,166







Total Assets $ 91,750

$ 91,661







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 1,776

$ 2,651 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 5,640

2,700 Employee and payroll accruals 4,231

4,422 Operating lease liabilities 655

1,045 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 5,054

5,428 Total Current Liabilities 17,356

16,246







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 3,191

4,335 Operating lease liabilities 723

894 Other liabilities and accrued expenses -

32 Total Non-Current Liabilities 3,914

5,261







Total Liabilities $ 21,270

$ 21,507







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 691

$ 669 Additional paid-in capital 145,926

143,473 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,927)

(2,620) Accumulated deficit (73,210)

(71,368)







Total Shareholders' Equity 70,480

70,154 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 91,750

$ 91,661

