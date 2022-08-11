Pampa Energía announces second quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

34% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$462 million[2] in the second quarter 2022 ('Q2 22'), explained by higher volumes and prices for gas, petrochemical products, legacy and Energía Plus energy, partially offset by the end of Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').

Excellent operating performance, led by 38% year-on-year growth in gas production under Plan Gas.Ar, followed by increases in reforming products and thermal generation.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q2 22 Q2 21 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 4,477 3,808 +18 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 22.1 35.0 -37 %









Hydrocarbon Production (k boe/day) 64.6 47.7 +35 %

Gas over total production 92 % 90 % +2 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.4 3.9 +14 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 72.6 57.7 +26 %









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 91 76 +19 %

Average price (US$/ton) 1,739 1,285 +35 %











6% year-on-year rise in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$253 million in Q2 22, explained by increases of 39% in oil and gas, 19% in petrochemicals and 22% in holding and others, offset by an 18% decrease in power generation.

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$66 million, 39% lower than the second quarter 2021 ('Q2 21'), mainly due to losses from holding financial securities and Property, Plant and Equipment ('PPE') impairment in the oil and gas segment, offset by a lower income tax charge and the better operating margin.

Net debt grew to US$902 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.3x.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 6.30.2022

As of 12.31.2021

AR$ US$ FX 125.23

AR$ US$ FX 102.72 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

213,941 1,708

170,390 1,659 Intangible assets

5,732 46

3,956 39 Right-of-use assets

1,070 9

1,231 12 Deferred tax asset

26,073 208

8,675 84 Investments in joint ventures and associates

109,591 875

79,500 774 Financial assets at amortized cost

12,585 100

10,821 105 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

3,654 29

2,998 29 Other assets

69 1

61 1 Trade and other receivables

3,284 26

3,379 33 Total non-current assets

375,999 3,002

281,011 2,736













Inventories

21,590 172

15,888 155 Financial assets at amortized cost

1,276 10

537 5 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

56,428 451

47,026 458 Derivative financial instruments

172 1

16 0 Trade and other receivables

59,654 476

40,892 398 Cash and cash equivalents

13,172 105

11,283 110 Total current assets

152,292 1,216

115,642 1,126













Assets classified as held for sale

1,544 12

- -













Total assets

529,835 4,231

396,653 3,861













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

250,953 2,004

183,431 1,786













Non-controlling interest

968 8

609 6













Total equity

251,921 2,012

184,040 1,792













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures

424 3

386 4 Provisions

17,758 142

14,444 141 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

26,405 211

19,287 188 Defined benefit plans

3,210 26

2,419 24 Borrowings

175,046 1,398

139,630 1,359 Other payables

1,894 15

1,340 13 Total non-current liabilities

224,737 1,795

177,506 1,728













Provisions

594 5

560 5 Income tax liabilities

10,256 82

2,098 20 Taxes payables

4,499 36

2,314 23 Defined benefit plans

403 3

515 5 Salaries and social security payable

2,411 19

2,876 28 Derivative financial instruments

- -

18 0 Borrowings

8,746 70

8,165 79 Trade and other payables

26,268 210

18,561 181 Total current liabilities

53,177 425

35,107 342













Total liabilities

277,914 2,219

212,613 2,070













Total liabilities and equity

529,835 4,231

396,653 3,861

Consolidated income statement

(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2022 and 2021, in millions)





First half

Second quarter Figures in million

2022

2021

2022

2021



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

99,523 874

61,211 667

55,512 462

32,576 346 Cost of sales

(61,259) (543)

(35,343) (386)

(34,872) (295)

(18,990) (201)

























Gross profit

38,264 331

25,868 281

20,640 167

13,586 145

























Selling expenses

(3,358) (30)

(1,083) (12)

(1,438) (11)

(541) (5) Administrative expenses

(7,326) (63)

(4,043) (44)

(3,797) (31)

(2,027) (21) Exploration expenses

(15) -

(44) -

(7) -

(37) - Other operating income

4,357 36

4,846 50

3,057 25

3,870 39 Other operating expenses

(2,632) (23)

(3,831) (42)

(964) (8)

(781) (9) Impairment of financial assets

(519) (4)

(196) (2)

(392) (3)

(93) (1) Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories

(4,384) (35)

(172) (2)

(4,375) (35)

(172) (2) Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

6,861 57

3,101 34

4,179 32

875 8

























Operating income

31,248 269

24,446 263

16,903 136

14,680 154

























Financial income

450 5

337 3

204 2

172 1 Financial costs

(8,794) (78)

(7,841) (86)

(4,599) (39)

(3,855) (41) Other financial results

(4,170) (35)

2,931 29

(3,881) (33)

4,992 53 Financial results, net

(12,514) (108)

(4,573) (54)

(8,276) (70)

1,309 13

























Profit before tax

18,734 161

19,873 209

8,627 66

15,989 167

























Income tax

(29) 6

(6,106) (64)

(376) 1

(5,391) (56)

























Net income for continuing operations

18,705 167

13,767 145

8,251 67

10,598 111

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

- -

(7,129) (75)

- -

(7,654) (80)

























Net income (loss) for the period

18,705 167

6,638 70

8,251 67

2,944 31 Attributable to the owners of the Company

18,469 165

9,773 103

8,165 66

6,621 70 Continuing operations

18,469 165

13,499 142

8,165 66

10,349 108 Discontinued operations

- (0)

(3,726) (39)

- -

(3,728) (38) Attributable to the non-controlling interests

236 2

(3,135) (33)

86 1

(3,677) (39)

























Net income (loss) per share to shareholders

13.37 0.12

6.84 0.07

5.91 0.05

4.68 0.05 From continuing operations

13.37 0.12

9.45 0.10

5.91 0.05

7.32 0.08 From discontinued operations

- (0.0001)

(2.61) (0.03)

- -

(2.64) (0.03)

























Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders

334.34 2.99

171.10 1.80

147.85 1.20

117.09 1.24 From continuing operations

334.34 2.99

236.33 2.49

147.85 1.20

183.02 1.92 From discontinued operations

- (0.003)

(65.23) (0.69)

- -

(65.93) (0.67)

























Average outstanding common shares1

1,381



1,428



1,381



1,414

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,380



1,395



1,380



1,395



For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 22 results on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q22VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$98 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

