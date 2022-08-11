Cargill grants $10 million to World Food Program USA to combat the world's growing hunger crisis

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill has made a $10 million grant to World Food Program USA in support of the United Nations World Food Programme's response to the global hunger crisis, escalated by the collateral impact of the Ukrainian war. This generous grant, the largest donation ever made by Cargill to World Food Program USA, comes at a moment of unprecedented need as 345 million people face severe hunger and 50 million teeter on the brink of famine around the world. The grant will support the U.N. World Food Programme's emergency food assistance and resilience building initiatives, reaching millions of people in Ukraine and in hunger hot spots around the world.

Cargill has made a $10 million grant to World Food Program USA in support of the United Nations World Food Programme

"We thank Cargill for their transformational grant, which will help provide people in communities across the globe with lifesaving food and greater stability for the future," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO. "For more than 20 years, Cargill has been a steadfast partner that we can always count on, supporting school meals, small-scale farmers and disaster relief operations. Their support is a testament to the power of the private sector working together with us to address the root causes of hunger, while building resiliency."

Disbursed in phases, the first half of Cargill's grant will focus on emergency operations, providing food and cash-based assistance to conflict-affected people in Ukraine as well as other countries facing escalating hunger due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The second half of the grant will focus on bolstering food systems and targeting the root causes of hunger in global hotspots impacted by the disruption of Ukraine's exports.

"Cargill has a crucial role to play, addressing emergency hunger issues as well as long-term food security through our work across supply chains and through our corporate giving efforts. We know we can have more impact when we partner with organizations, like WFP, who are working to feed people around the globe every single day. This $10 million contribution reinforces Cargill's commitment to continuing our 20-year partnership with WFP," said Pilar Cruz, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cargill and World Food Program USA Board of Directors member. "Together, we will continue to work toward ending systemic hunger and ensure a safe, sustainable and affordable food system for all."

The Ukraine crisis has triggered global price spikes in food, fuel and fertilizers that threaten to push countries around the world into famine. The result will be global destabilization, starvation and mass migration on an unprecedented scale. Together with World Food Program USA, the U.N. World Food Programme is sounding the alarm, engaging private sector partners, and working to ensure action is taken to avert this looming catastrophe.

A Longstanding Partnership

This is just one of numerous examples of Cargill supporting the U.N. World Food Programme's tireless work to alleviate global hunger. Since 2001, Cargill has supported a range of the U.N. World Food Programme's programmatic priorities, including school meals, programs for smallholder farmers and disaster relief operations in Africa, Central America and Asia.

Recent impact snapshot:

2021: Cargill China launched a partnership with the U.N. World Food P rogramme to support the livelihoods of over 5,000 corn farmers in northeastern China by 2023.

2020: While the world navigated the impacts of COVID-19, Cargill provided a grant to support school meal programs during the pandemic in Guatemala , Honduras and Nicaragua as well as disaster relief efforts in these countries after the devastating hurricanes, Eta and Iota. Over 250,000 meals were served to over 29,000 people. Additionally, in honor of Central America planned to reach more 28,000 people. While the world navigated the impacts of COVID-19, Cargill provided a grant to support school meal programs during the pandemic inandas well as disaster relief efforts in these countries after the devastating hurricanes, Eta and Iota. Over 250,000 meals were served to over 29,000 people. Additionally, in honor of WFP's 2020 Nobel Peace Prize , Cargill made a match grant that has been supporting school meals and smallholder farmer programs inplanned to reach more 28,000 people.

2019: Cargill supported the scale-up of the national school feeding program (Pro-GAS) in Indonesia . To date this program has fed over 100,000 students.

2011: Cargill donated 10,000 metric tons of rice to help respond to famine in the Horn of Africa .

Cargill's work with the U.N. World Food Programme embodies its purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. Learn more about World Food Program USA's mission.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 155,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center .

View original content:

SOURCE World Food Program USA