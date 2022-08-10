IEEE-USA Commends Passage of CHIPS and Science Act

Bill aims to boost vital American semiconductor industry and U.S. technological innovation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA commends the members of the U.S. Congress and the President for enacting the CHIPS and Science Act. This bill, passed by Congress with bipartisan support and signed into law today by President Biden, represents a significant step forward for America's scientific and engineering endeavors.

This bill appropriates $52.7 billion for American semiconductor production, research and development, and workforce education initiatives. This will help strengthen and secure America's semiconductor supply chain. Additionally, the bill provides $1.5 billion in appropriations for wireless supply chain innovation for next generation wireless technology deployment (5G and 6G).

The CHIPS and Science Act authorizes new programs and investments, including significant new funding for the National Science Foundation (NSF), the NSF Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships (TIPs) Directorate, the Department of Energy, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Critically, the bill seeks to strengthen innovation across the entire country, including areas that have traditionally had less investment in the innovation economy. New workforce development programs will target workers including those seeking technical certifications, attending community college, and undergraduate students.

Among these new programs are Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs, which will support innovation strategies in geographically diverse parts of the country. These should focus on rural America and other parts of the country that are not currently home to many high-tech companies.

The bill also outlines 10 key technology focus areas to direct federal research and development activities to promote innovation and commercial application of technologies deemed critical to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security. Some of the key focus areas include artificial intelligence, high performance computing, quantum information science and technology, robotics, and advanced energy.

"The CHIPS and Science Act represents a tremendous step forward for American innovation," said Deborah M. Cooper, 2022 IEEE-USA President. "This bill will bring well-paying jobs to many Americans, helping to transform overlooked parts of the country."

