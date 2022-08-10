CONSUMER ALERT: Doss Firm and LKLSG Investigating Potential Lawsuit Relating to Incorrect Credit Scores Issued by Equifax

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax, Inc. ("Equifax") has acknowledged that over a three-week period from March 17, 2022, to April 6, 2022, it sent lenders inaccurate credit scores for millions of potential consumers applying for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

Equifax's error lowered some consumers' credit scores significantly, resulting in loan denials or higher interest rates.

Doss Firm LLC in Atlanta, which was court-appointed to the Steering Committee of the In re: Equifax, Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, and Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami are investigating potential legal action designed to help consumer victims of the Equifax's error.

If you applied for a mortgage, car loan or new credit card from March 17, 2022, to April 6, 2022, and suspect there may have been a credit reporting error, please contact Doss Firm and LKLSG at the information above. The firms represent clients nationwide.

