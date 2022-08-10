College Nannies + Sitters Rebrands to Jovie

Jovie continues to reimagine childcare to offer care solutions to meet the changing needs of families post-pandemic

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Nannies + Sitters is now Jovie, the result of an effort to better represent the company and community of caregivers who stand ready to flex with today's families in new ways. In a move intended to widen its caregiver pool and authentically connect with parents, Jovie is on a mission to make the experience of finding childcare and childcare jobs better for families and caregivers. As the nation's most respected, complete and professional resource, the rebrand is a sign of the times—many families' childcare needs have evolved and thus, childcare services need to stretch to meet those needs. Many parents once required a full-time caregiver to manage the kids while they're at work. Now with split schedules of remote work and hybrid work schedules, families need different kinds of support and are looking for more of a hybrid model of childcare solutions to fill in the gaps.

Jovie (PRNewswire)

Jovie's core mission is to build stronger families through reliable, outstanding childcare. Jovie connects parents with professional caregivers from all backgrounds who engage with children and give parents some control back over their busy lives. Jovie will serve over 30,000 families in 2022. Jovie also advocates for caregivers by offering them full and part-time schedules, access to first-class scheduling technology, supportive local management teams and professional development and training.

"Jovie is focused on making the best match for both families and caregivers by getting families the support they need and giving caregivers consistent income and competitive wages they can count on," says Joe Loch, President of Jovie. "Today, parents need help managing care solutions whether that be with morning drop off, after-school pick-up, or those two hours when the school day ends but the workday continues. We are evolving to meet parents exactly where they are, fostering a community of professionally trained caregiving experts who provide unique care solutions that precisely meet the changing needs of families today."

Jovie tackles the tough stuff – from screening caregiver candidates based on rigorous criteria and the needs of each individual family, to managing payroll and ensuring compliance with taxes and other requirements such as Worker's Comp, to training and managing coverage needs once a caregiver is hired. Jovie wants parents to be able to get to the good stuff, with the time and energy to do the things they value most, including spending quality time with their families once their caregiver has gone home for the day.

About Jovie

With 199 territories in 37 states plus the District of Columbia, Jovie, formerly College Nannies + Sitters, is the nation's most respected, complete and professional resource helping families manage life and work. Since 2001, local professional teams across the country have helped thousands of busy parents secure full-time, part-time and on demand childcare. Jovie is a wholly owned subsidiary in the Bright Horizons Family of Childcare Solutions. For more information, visit: www.jovie.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jovie