Virtual Talent Management Agency PRISM Project Announces 2022 Auditions

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, Japan, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual talent management agency PRISM Project, a member of the Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. family of virtual talent brands, announced on August 7 its latest step in developing and producing virtual talents on a global scale, opening auditions for applicants of all genders residing in twenty countries and regions worldwide!
Beginning August 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT, PRISM Project began accepting applications for their General Audition 2022 for both female- and male-presenting characters. Backed by Sony Music's industry-leading expertise in talent management, voice acting, music production, event production, and digital technology, PRISM Project will push the boundaries of the virtual talent space by providing growth and development opportunities unrivaled in the industry today. Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. has made it their business goal to discover talents, nurture them, and help develop their unique creative spark that enables them to bring joy and excitement to millions of fans worldwide.
With the message that "VTubers Are Human, Too," PRISM Project acknowledges that VTubers are a character, a talent, but at the same time, also a talented human being. They intend to promote the message that VTubers are also human and need the opportunity to learn and grow, and understand that they require a proper balance of work and private time to ensure the maintenance of physical and mental health. Just like a family, PRISM Project aims to share in the wonderful moments that a professional talent will experience on their journey, as well as to help guide them through all the ups and downs that may pop up along the way as each talent pursues their own career and personal goals.
PRISM Project is looking for talents who are motivated, eager to seek out growth and development, and have a passion for bringing their message to the world. Applicants should have a strong drive to challenge themselves and a desire to excel at their chosen content creation goals. Applicants may review the audition guidelines, access the application form, and review other important information at PRISM Project's General Auditions 2022 webpage.
URL: https://www.prismproject.jp/audition2022
PRISM Project General Audition 2022
Sunday, August 7, 2022 2:00 PM PDT – Friday, September 9, 2022 11:59 PM PDT
- Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.
- Applicants of all gender identities are welcome.
- Successful applicants must be able to conduct their streaming content primarily in English. Japanese and other language skills are welcome.
- Applicants must reside in one of the following countries/regions: United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Peru, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, or Singapore.
- Applicants must be able to participate in the audition process from initial document submission and screening to final interviews.
- If selected, applicants must be able to commit to conducting virtual talent activities for a minimum of one (1) year, with an expected minimum of four (4) live streams per week.
- Applicants should have a strong desire to further their careers as professional virtual talents, wish to pursue streaming as virtual YouTubers (VTubers), and have interest in pursuing other related talent activities under a professional management team with industry-leading experience.
About PRISM Project
PRISM Project is a virtual talent management agency based in Tokyo, Japan, a part of the Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. virtual talent management family. PRISM's mission is to "create a world where all people on Earth can find something they love and feel happiness every single day." Officially launched in January 2021 with three multilingual talents, the agency has grown to twelve currently-active talents, with a strong, enthusiastic worldwide fan base. In generation order, the talents include Iku Hoshifuri, Aoi Tokimori, Meno Ibuki, Rita Kamishiro, Luto Araka, Shiki Miyoshino, Nia Suzune, Yura Rikudou, Pina Pengin, Naki Kamizuki, Sara Nagare, and Non Anon. Primarily active on YouTube, PRISM talents stream a variety of content including, but not limited to, singing, karaoke, gaming, art, and much more. Under the guidance of Sony Music's expertise in the worldwide entertainment industry, PRISM Project aims to provide their talents with unrivaled opportunities in the virtual talent space to explore their potential in voice acting, music production, online/offline events, and interacting with new digital technologies.
Homepage: https://www.prismproject.jp/
Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/PRISMproj
General Auditions 2022: https://www.prismproject.jp/audition2022
