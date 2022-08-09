SANTA MARGHERITA'S PROSECCO SUPERIORE D.O.C.G. CELEBRATES 70 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Italian wine brand famously known for its Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, is commemorating its 70th anniversary since its first-ever production of the Prosecco Superiore DOCG in 1952. Seventy years ago, Santa Margherita proudly pioneered this wine category and transformed the once "local" bubbly into one of the world's best-known and most popular sparkling wines today. The brand has since solidified the varietal as a stand-out in sparkling wine, leading it to ultimately become a top-quality producer. In fact, according to recent data from Nielsen, Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG is the number one selling Prosecco for over $20/bottle* in the United States.

Santa Margherita pioneered the idea of using the Glera grape to produce sparkling wine in the 1950s in the hills of Conegliano Valdobbiadene, which is now the focal point of the Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G. appellation. Count Gaetano Marzotto, the founder of Santa Margherita, followed his intuition and recognized the potential of the wine. Ten years after watching his vision come to fruition, the zone's Consortium was formed. Shortly after, the Prosecco DOC's first production regulations were published, cultivating international recognition for the varietal.

"Who would believe we have been producing Prosecco Superiore since 1952, even before our iconic Pinot Grigio," said Vincent Chiaramonte, Santa Margherita USA President & CEO. "It is one of the pillars of our company and enjoyed by consumers throughout the United States."

For seven decades, Santa Margherita has worked tirelessly to improve its processes in the vineyard and in production to highlight the quality of the terroir. The winery has consolidated its presence in the DOCG with the acquisition of vineyards at Refrontolo and San Pietro di Feletto in the strip of foothills between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. Tenuta di Refrontolo was also acquired in 2011 and is situated in one of the 43 "Rive". This is an exclusive sub-denomination that embodies the finest and most distinctive local characteristics of Prosecco Superiore. Adopting strict protocols in the vineyard and using innovative technology in the winery have guaranteed total respect for the grapes and remarkable consistency in quality.

"Santa Margherita's Prosecco Superiore is reminiscent of Italian lifestyle," says Gaetano Marzotto, Chairman of the Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo. "It's also capable of winning over new wine lovers and opening the door to new markets. We believe it's a living testimony to our continuous spirit of innovation, craftsmanship, and a symbol of ongoing, tireless research."

The Santa Margherita Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has fine bubbles that wind through its bright straw yellow color with greenish reflections. On the nose, you will get hints of peaches and sweet flowers. On the palate, the flavor includes fruity hints of pineapple and Rennet apples. The Prosecco Superiore can be enjoyed as an aperitif and pairs perfectly with seafood, cheeses, and rich desserts (SRP - $24.99). The Santa Margherita Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG "Rive di Refrontolo" Brut hails from the heart of the finest Prosecco terroir. A green-flecked star-bright straw yellow ushers in peach and acacia blossom fragrances mingling with apple and pear-led white-fleshed fruits. The ideal accompaniments are shellfish, high-quality fish, and elaborate hors d'oeuvres (SRP - $55).

