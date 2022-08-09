New England Donor Services Partnering with Specialist Direct to Optimize the Organ Recovery Process

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Donor Services (NEDS) is utilizing Specialist Direct, the leader in providing diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations (OPOs) and transplant hospitals, to increase organ transplant rates and to save lives. Telepathology for OPOs from Specialist Direct seamlessly routes organ donor images to Specialist Direct's team of pathologists and subspecialists with transplant experience, to improve the speed and accuracy of organ diagnostics which ultimately reduces organ discard rates. Furthermore, the Company's SDI Cloud technology platform facilitates real-time, 24/7/365 sharing of images, which provides operational efficiencies including expediting the transplantation process.

"Specialist Direct's Telepathology for OPOs solution will enable us to continue to expand transplant best practices within our organization to optimize the organ recovery process and save more lives through transplantation," said Chris Curran, Senior Vice President, Organ Utilization of New England Donor Services.

"New England Donor Services had long been a pioneer with the OPO industry. We're proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with them to ensure lifesaving organs are available for transplant at increasing rates. With over 106,000 Americans waiting for a lifesaving organ, we're committed to doing our part to enable OPOs to provide organ donations to the individuals who need them most," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.

Specialist Direct is the standard of care in delivering diagnostic telehealth solutions for the OPO and transplant community.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND DONOR SERVICES

New England Donor Services coordinates organ and tissue donation in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, the eastern counties of Vermont and Bermuda. Through its federally designated organ procurement organization, New England Organ Bank (NEOB), and its centralized tissue donation services operation, NEDS serves thousands of donor families each year who have generously made the decision to donate and honors the wishes of those who registered as donors and gave the gift of life. Through these organ donations, New England Donor Services profoundly affects the lives of organ and tissue transplant recipients in our region and across the country in a profound way.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT



Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company is the market leader in delivering diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals, which facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology and teleradiology services. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

