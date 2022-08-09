InventHelp Presents Caregiver Tracker Device (JKK-121)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have some family members with special needs that we have found will become disoriented and will wander off without knowing what they are doing," said the inventors from Kansas City, Mo. "We wanted to create an invention that allowed loved ones to locate and provide safety to family members that may have inadvertently wander off."

They invented SMART DIGITAL SHOE INSOLES that provides a practical and convenient means to effectively locate a wide array of wearers such as children, mentally disabled individuals, anyone suffering from Alzheimer's disease and more. This device may allow wears to quickly and easily be located, providing enhanced safety to the wearer and peace of mind for the family. The device would include many features to locate the missing individual. Additionally, the information could easily be accessed employing a cell phone or computer.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

