IGEL Introduces IGEL Disaster Recovery Program for Rapid Response to Ransomware and other Cyber-Impacted Stoppages

IGEL OS and the IGEL UD Pocket, bundled with expert resources including access to an IGEL Technical Relationship Manager, enables IT organizations to quickly regain control of malware affected devices and ransomware attacks to quickly restore productivity for end-users

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced the introduction of the IGEL Disaster Recovery Program. Through this new program, organizations can quickly regain control of malware affected devices to mitigate the impact of an attack, including ransomware, and quickly restore end-user productivity.

"The global acceleration of hybrid work has created a perfect storm for opportunistic cybercriminals, and earlier this year the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency reported that it was aware of ransomware incidents against 14 of the 16 critical infrastructure sectors which include healthcare, financial services and government agencies," said Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer, IGEL. "Given the reality of the current situation, it is imperative that organizations be prepared for not if, but when a cyberattack will occur. The IGEL Disaster Recovery Program provides a simple, effective, and secure way to restore end-user productivity in the shortest amount of time possible, following a ransomware or other cybersecurity incident. This is just one example of how IGEL is transforming the way the world works by creating better outcomes for people, organizations, and our planet."

A secure and rapid response to ransomware

Through the IGEL Disaster Recovery Program, IT organizations can provide their end-users with secure and managed access to business-critical applications, data, and desktops from any device, anywhere. This includes endpoints that may be directly impacted by a cyberattack, within minutes of the attack. Since IGEL OS is read-only and tamper-proof, modular to minimize its attack surface, and includes the "chain of trust" to ensure endpoint system integrity, it serves as the ideal endpoint OS for protecting end-user devices from malware. The UD Pocket with IGEL OS enables that same level of endpoint security to run on an infected endpoint since it boots independently from USB to ensure business continuity during/after a security breach.

Through this program, an IT Administrator can also deploy and control the IGEL OS-powered devices from a single console with the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS). The IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG) feature, available with IGEL OS and the IGEL UD Pocket, extends the management console reach by creating a secure, encrypted connection to each remote user device, without VPNs.

Expert resources help to accelerate deployment

Along with the IGEL UD Pocket to boot IGEL OS and remote management, the IGEL Disaster Recovery Program offers access to expert resources to help speed deployment. These include:

A Premier Technical Relationship Manager who understands the business and proactively helps the organization leverage the IGEL UD Pocket, UMS, and ICG in their environment to rapidly regain control of endpoint devices.

IGEL Academy offers focused, self-paced eLearning programs to equip IT admins with the know-how to leverage the full capabilities of IGEL OS and the UMS management console.

Learn more about the IGEL Disaster Recovery Program, and how to purchase this bundled solution, visit https://www.igel.com/disaster-recovery/.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

