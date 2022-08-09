Healix and InsightRX Provide Patient-Specific Precision Dosing for Outpatient Infusion Therapy

New partnership provides physicians with clinical decision support guidance for individualized dosing regimens, maximizing treatment efficacy and improving patient safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsightRX, a high-growth healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based clinical decision support for point-of-care precision dosing, announced its partnership with Healix, the national leader in physician office-based infusion services. InsightRX uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to deliver precision dosing guidance based on each patient's unique pharmacological profile.

Healix provides in-office infusion management services for the intravenous administration of outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) to a patient population with a range of conditions, including complicated skin infections and bone and joint infections, with or without Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection.

InsightRX Nova, the company's clinical decision support tool for prospective dosing, guides physicians in determining the optimal initial dose for each patient. The tool uses patient-specific exposure metrics to help physicians tailor the dosing regimen as treatment progresses.

The InsightRX precision dosing platform now supports more than 2,000 physicians and 300 infusion clinics across the country, and is available across the entire Healix enterprise. Since implementing InsightRX Nova in April 2021, Healix sites have seen low rates of acute kidney injury, ensuring patient safety.

"Our partnership with InsightRX allows us to offer best-in-class precision dosing support to help our physician clients make evidence-based decisions for safer, more effective treatment," said Lucinda Van Anglen, Vice President of Clinical Pharmacy and Research at Healix. "By replacing trough-based dosing with MAP-Bayesian analysis for AUC/MIC vancomycin dosing, we're meeting new national recommendations to help ensure patient safety and improve clinical outcomes."

In addition to individualized dosing guidance, InsightRX will also provide Healix with real-time analytics to help the organization monitor its performance and conduct site-specific validation of the best pharmacokinetic model for each drug. By analyzing which model returns the most precise predictions of a patient's drug concentration levels in the blood, Healix and InsightRX will embark on a cycle of continual quality improvement to fine-tune best practices in dosing administration.

"We're excited to work side-by-side with Healix to further our shared mission of achieving superior clinical outcomes," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of InsightRX. "As precision medicine becomes more widely recognized as the standard-bearer for evidence-based care, we expect that more and more healthcare markets will adopt model-informed precision dosing. Partnering with Healix lets us help patients maximize the therapeutic benefit of their home infusions while minimizing the risk of adverse events."

About Healix

As the premier provider of outpatient infusion management services, Healix has provided patient and physician peace of mind for more than 30 years. With more than 300 infusion clinics across the country, Healix specializes in infectious disease, gastroenterology, neurology, rheumatology, allergy, immunology, and pulmonology. The Healix team serves as an extension of the physician's practice, optimizing patient care, comfort, compliance, and clinical outcomes in an outpatient setting. Clients rely on Healix to handle complete infusion center operations, including drug purchasing, revenue cycle management, managed care programs, and clinical staffing.

About InsightRX

‍InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow. InsightRX Nova has attained a CE mark in six European Countries, further demonstrating the company's dedication to quality, cybersecurity, and general privacy and data protection regulations.

