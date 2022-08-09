EMX by Big Village, The Number One Premium SSP, Partners with NewsGuard to Enhance Brand Safety and Protection from News Misinformation

Partnership Reinforces EMX's Commitment to Media Responsibility & Inventory Quality

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMX by Big Village, a leading end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media, today announced it is partnering with NewsGuard, the leading source of trust ratings for news, to provide credibility ratings for news content and enhance protection for buyers against news misinformation. As the number one Premium SSP, EMX is committed to brand safety and ensuring buyers are transacting on the intended content – this partnership with NewsGuard offers more efficiency and tighter controls for programmatic ad distribution, while leveraging journalistic expertise and human intelligence to validate and qualify true news and journalistic content.

"Advertisers are increasingly faced with challenges in targeting news. We find ourselves at a crossroads where not all news meets the same journalistic standards. As a result, EMX is developing new ways to protect buyers and ensure revenue is reaching the right content and intended publishers, by delivering on our core value to raise the bar in the industry," said Michael Zacharski, CEO of EMX by Big Village. "Our partnership with NewsGuard is tackling this growing challenge at scale, allowing our SSP to ensure that brand messages are reaching consumers not only in safe but validated environments."

NewsGuard's team of trained journalists assesses all inventory sites using nine apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, designed to assess credibility and transparency practices. Highly opinionated sites or sites flagged for other trust issues can now be filtered out, giving clients additional filtering options for their individual campaigns. EMX is committed to incorporating NewsGuard's methodology into its best practices to ensure buyers are reaching their intended content and inventory is appropriately classified and monetized.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with yet another leading supply side platform known for its rigorous inventory vetting and quality standards," said Veena McCoole, NewsGuard's VP Strategic Partnerships. "As misinformation continues to pervade online environments, endanger brand reputation, and harm consumers, we welcome advertising partners like EMX by Big Village that take their responsibility in the media and advertising ecosystem seriously and recognize the value of journalistic integrity and expertise in their work."

EMX's inventory quality team is now fully leveraging NewsGuard's credibility ratings through its onboarding screening process and offering this additional brand safety measure for all of its partners. Rather than buyers having to monitor misinformation on their own, the partnership with NewsGuard offers a more sustainable model of protection.

"Building on EMX being named by Jounce Media as the number one premium SSP with the highest composition of premium direct supply – this partnership is another example of our commitment to setting higher standards for inventory quality in the programmatic ecosystem," said Michael Zacharski, CEO of EMX by Big Village.

For more information on EMX's products and solutions, please visit emxdigital.com.

About EMX by Big Village

EMX is a leading end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media. As a premium global direct to publisher supply side platform (SSP), data platform, media trading desk, and local marketing cloud, EMX is the fully owned technology that powers Big Village's programmatic media business. Big Village is a global advertising, technology, and data company. Find out more at emxdigital.com.

About NewsGuard

Launched in March 2018 by media entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Steven Brill and former Wall Street Journal publisher Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard provides credibility ratings and detailed "Nutrition Labels" for thousands of news and information sources. NewsGuard rates all the news and information sources that account for 95% of online engagement across the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada.

NewsGuard's ratings are conducted by trained journalists using nine apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, including whether a news source repeatedly publishes false content, whether it regularly corrects or clarifies errors, and whether it avoids deceptive headlines. Based on the criteria, each source receives an overall trust rating, a trust score of 0-100, a score on each of the nine criteria, and a detailed "Nutrition Label" explaining the rating and providing examples of the site's editorial practices. Advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising tech companies license NewsGuard's ratings to direct their programmatic advertising toward legitimate journalism and avoid misinformation. For more information, including to download the browser extension and review the ratings process, visit newsguardtech.com .

Contacts:

Big Village:

Laura Czaja, Director, Corporate Communications

Laura.Czaja@big-village.com

NewsGuard:

Veena McCoole, VP Strategic Partnerships

veena.mccoole@newsguardtech.com

+44 7428 085888

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Village