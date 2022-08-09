CHICAGO WELCOMES THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL FROM SEPT 1-3

Guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, literature, and more.

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Iceland, today announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022 , an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. Kicking off the series of fall festivals, Chicago is hosting Taste of Iceland from Sept 1-3. Throughout the weekend, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

Taste of Iceland Chicago (PRNewswire)

Over the course of the four-day festival, and in partnership with local businesses in Chicago, and Taste of Iceland's official partners, events will be hosted by Bistronomic , Martyrs , Logan Theatre , Yoga View , Wildwood Studio , The Exchange , and After-Words Bookstore . The schedule of events includes:

All events, aside from the Icelandic Culinary Experience at Bistronomic are free to attend. To obtain tickets to events:

HERE (you must be registered to receive early-bird access) Register for tickets at the event-specific pages within the link(you must be registered to receive early-bird access) Seven days prior to the date of each event, registered guests will receive an email to offer them early bird access to the ticket system to claim ticket(s) for guaranteed entry. The following day tickets will be available to the general public To claim a ticket, you must follow the steps/directions on the site, until you receive the e-ticket and barcode for entry. Note: if you do not receive a barcode, you have not completed the process.

Note: Those who register after capacity has been reached can sign-up for the wait list. 30 minutes prior to each event, waitlisted attendees will be granted access on a first-come, first-serve basis on location.

Additional information found below.

Icelandic Culinary Experience:

Hosted daily starting at 5:00 p.m. from September 1 - 3 at Bistronomic, Icelandic Chef Arnar Páll Sigrúnarson, will work in partnership with Bistronomic chef, Martial Noguier, to design a three-course menu of traditional Nordic fare, inspired by some of the most beloved dishes at Blue Lagoon´s Lava Restaurant . The prix-fixe menu is $80 per person, with an optional curated wine or Icelandic cocktail pairing for an additional $40, per person. On Sunday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., guests can also enjoy an Icelandic addition to Bistronomic's brunch menu.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling (312) 944-8400. The tasting menu for dinner service includes:

Cod: Langoustine, avocado, brandade, lovage

Lamb: Rutabaga, mushroom, carrot

Skyr: Blueberries, Arctic thyme, oats

Brunch menu items include:

Smoked Arctic Char: Geothermal Icelandic rye bread, Icelandic wasabi, cucumber

Skyr: Blueberries, Arctic thyme, oats

Reykjavik Calling Concert curated by Iceland Airwaves :

The Reykjavik Calling Concert will celebrate Icelandic music, with performances by Lón , RAKEL , Axel Flóvent , and DJ Hermigervill . The trio behind Lón , Valdimar Guðmundsson, Ásgeir Aðalsteinsson and Ómar Guðjónsson, bring together new Americana with their Icelandic roots for Nordic take on folk music. Axel Flóvent , an alternative/indie artist from Iceland whose newest album, 'You Stay by the Sea' is inspired by the search for a place to feel at peace taps into the DIY spirit of his earliest recordings. RAKEL has previously collaborated with both artists with her vocals and violin. Reykjavik Calling is free to attend, and doors open at 7 p.m. Guests can register for tickets HERE . The Reykjavik Calling Concert curated by the Iceland Airwaves festival, which will take place November 3-5 in Reykjavik. For more information on the festival and lineup, visit Iceland Airwaves .

Icelandic Cocktail Class:

A two-hour Icelandic Cocktail Class hosted by Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests, and Ólafsson Gin's Brand Representative and Mixologist, Tóta as well as Reyka Vodka's Brand Representative, will make four different cocktails using the different Icelandic spirits. Attendees must be at least 21 years old with a valid ID to attend and consume alcohol. The Cocktail Class is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Lamb Movie Screening:

Guests can enjoy the directorial debut from Valdimar Jóhannsson, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature. Lamb was considered for the 94th Academy Awards as the official submission of Iceland for the Best Foreign Film category. Following the screening, Director, Valdimar Johannsson will host a discussion and Q&A session, moderated by film critic, Keith Phipps. The Lamb Movie Screening is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Elemental Sound Bath:

Icelandic Energy Healer, Jósa Goodlife, will take attendees on an elemental journey beyond time and space, with a deeply relaxing and uplifting program with healing sounds from Icelandic nature that will leave guests feeling rejuvenated. Attendees will receive a yoga mat, a facial towel, Silica Mud Mask and Body Oil, from Blue Lagoon Iceland ; a blanket, compliments of Icelandair ; and water from Icelandic Glacial . The Elemental Sound Bath is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

The Write Stuff with Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid :

Celebrate Iceland's rich storytelling tradition with a talk hosted by First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, Eliza Reid. Eliza will discuss her critically acclaimed book 'Secrets of the Sprakkar,' and how she explored the cultural roots of Iceland's attitude towards equality and examined how her home country can continue to progress. The Write Stuff with Eliza Reid is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

The photo exhibition titled, "Exploring Iceland with Alex Strohl" will display photos captured in Iceland by 66° North Brand Ambassador and adventure photographer, Alex Strohl. For more than a decade, the photographer and entrepreneur, Alex Strohl has pioneered the visual style of the outdoor industry, lauded by the likes of National Geographic, Outside Magazine, Gentleman's Journal, and more. Through this exhibition and chat, Alex will share his experiences and stunning images taken in Iceland that tell the stories of his travels in The East Fjords of Iceland by sailboat & gravel bike. The Fireside Chat is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE.

Presented by Icelandair, the Wheel of Prizes gives participants the chance to win a range of prizes, including Blue Lagoon Skincare , an Icelandic Wool Blanket from Icelandic Lamb, Wool Scarf from ISAVIA, a year's supply of Icelandic Provisions' Skyr, cases of sparkling and still water from Icelandic Glacial , a Reyka Vodka package, a Olafsson Gin package, a Tindur Shearling jacket and Surtsey Knit Cap from 66°North , a collection of Icelandic records from the city of Reykjavik, Landsvirkjun's Nordic Wasabi Gift Box, or the grand prize, a trip for two to Iceland from Icelandair, including a stay at the Silica Hotel at the famed Blue Lagoon and a 72-Hour City-card from Visit Reykjavík !

People can sign up for a chance to win 50 minutes before the spins take place at the times listed below:

September 1 : Sign up at 6 p.m. to spin at 6:50 p.m. , prior to the Reykjavik Calling Concert

September 2 : Sign up at 4 p.m. to spin at 4:50 p.m. , prior to the Icelandic Cocktail Class

September 3 : Sign up at 12 p.m. to spin at 12:50 p.m. , prior to the Elemental Sound Bath

September 3 : Sign up at 2 p.m. to spin at 2:50 p.m. , prior to Exploring Iceland with 66°North

Taste of Iceland's 2022 events have previously been held in Washington D.C., Boston, MA and Denver, CO. Following Chicago, the tour will continue on with additional stops in Toronto, Canada and Seattle, WA. For more information on Taste of Iceland, Chicago, please visit InpsiredbyIceland.com

For media inquiries or to attend any Taste of Iceland events, please contact tasteoficeland@finnpartners.com.

About Taste of Iceland

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , a public-private communications platform owned and operated by Business Iceland that promotes Iceland, Icelandic products and services. It is presented in partnership with its members: Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Trademark Holding , Reyka Vodka , Ólafsson Gin , Blue Lagoon , 66°North , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , Kerecis , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . To learn more about Business Iceland, please visit www.businessiceland.is .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taste of Iceland