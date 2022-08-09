CGT Staffing Strives to Promote Trust Among Employees and Clients

CGT Staffing fosters an environment of trust between motivated job seekers and established client partners.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than ever, trust is the imperative value that holds workplace culture together in an increasingly remote working world.

A recent study showed that 58% of employees polled believe lack of trust negatively impacts their career choices. The same study revealed that 24% would leave an organization if they didn't feel trusted.

"Workplace trust goes both ways," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "It's the key to professional symbiosis. Without mutual trust – a company empowering an employee and employee manifesting his or her best effort to materially contribute to a large-scale vision – no individual or organization can realize its highest potential. We take immense pride in facilitating the connections that make that sort of powerful synergy possible, understanding that our reputation is built on our ability to make those powerful connections and earn trust ourselves."

The foundations of trust are established as soon as an organization's hiring process begins. Even at the outset, as the relationship between a candidate and potential employer begins to evolve, an element of trust is necessary to establish foundational communication. In successful matches, the common ground between both parties is the product of a shared vision and motivation, held in place by a bedrock of mutual trust.

Just as trust is a critical element of an organization's personnel search, it is a necessary, often overlooked, element for candidates as well. "We don't take any business for granted," said Welge, "whether it's a Fortune 100 or a lone professional looking for guidance in the midst of a career change. We have a saying at CGT – 'Give us a crumb and we'll earn the loaf.' Easy to say, but the necessary elements of transparency, empathy, and compassion often get misplaced in today's hiring market. We think that the best organizations and the happiest job seekers find a way to manifest these together, and we understand that it's a critical component of our job to help them get there together."

