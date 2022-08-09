6sense Jumps Up to No. 61 On the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

Revenue AI leader makes the esteemed list for the second year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 for the second consecutive year. In 2022, 6sense ranked number 61 on the list moving up 36 spots from its ranking of 97 in 2021. The definitive ranking of the world's top 100 private cloud companies is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"This recognition from Forbes to their Cloud 100 list for the second year is remarkable. This is a direct reflection of the dedication our team pours into creating meaningful customer value and the potential of harnessing AI, machine learning, and big data to predictably grow revenue," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "We've witnessed impressive results from our customers and consistently hear that 6sense Revenue AI™ enables their teams to scale creation and conversion of pipeline to revenue, effectively and efficiently."

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

6sense Revenue AI™ is the market-leading platform used by B2B revenue teams to address the $2 trillion in waste across sales and marketing efforts each year. Applying the power of AI, big data, and machine learning across the whole buyer's journey has proven to increase average deal sizes by 100%, improve conversions by 20%, and close deals 30% faster. Where guesswork and indecisiveness threaten the bottom line, AI provides valuable insights, recommendations, and guidance that provides the confidence business leaders need, regardless of economic conditions.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of significant milestones for the company, having closed its Series E funding round of $200 million in January 2022, doubling its valuation to over $5.2 billion. With four acquisitions within the last year and recognition from customers and industry analysts for unparalleled product innovation, 6sense has demonstrated its ability to execute against a bold vision for the future of predictable and efficient revenue growth.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

"The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years' honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally."

"Great companies are born out of all environments, and it's exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing."

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 .

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 135 IPOs and 200 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio includes Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr and Toast and has $19 billion of regulatory assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Boston, Beijing and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 47 licensed local editions in 80 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

