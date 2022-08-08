Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact - Projections

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Resolution no. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has revised its projections for the year 2022 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.
Consolidated
Brazil¹
previous
reviewed
previous
reviewed
total credit portfolio²
growing between
growing between
growing between
growing between
financial margin with clients
growing between
growing between
growing between
growing between
financial margin with the market
range from
maintained
range from
maintained
the hedge of the capital ratio
cost of credit³
range from
range from
range from
range from
commissions and fees and results
growing between
growing between
growing between
growing between
considers the adjusted 2021
non-interest expenses
range from
maintained
range from
maintained
efficiency ratio in Brazil below 40%
effective tax rate
rate between
maintained
rate between
maintained
recurring managerial ROE
-
-
-
-
sustainable ROE around 20%
capital
-
-
-
-
tier I capital above risk appetite
(1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.
It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 14.5% per year.
Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.
São Paulo, August 8, 2022
Group Head of Investor Relations and Marketing Intelligence
Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
