BBG APPOINTS R. J. DEBEE III AND MATTHEW BULECZA TO MANAGING DIRECTORS OF ALTERNATIVE PRACTICE GROUPS

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading national commercial real estate services firm, today announced that it appointed R. J. DeBee III and Matthew Bulecza, MAI, AI-GRS, to Managing Directors of the firm's newly launched Alternative Practice Groups.

Mr. DeBee will be responsible for building out the firm's Seniors Housing Practice Group. Active in the real estate and healthcare industries for more than a decade, Mr. DeBee has focused primarily on providing appraisal services for the senior housing market and other healthcare assets.

Before joining BBG, Mr. DeBee served in a management role at CBRE as well as previously at Salus Valuation Group. He is a licensed Certified General Appraiser and a candidate for designation with The Appraisal Institute.

Mr. Bulecza will be responsible for quality control across all of the Alternative Practice Groups. These include seniors housing, healthcare & life sciences, hospitality, self-storage, automotive group, and manufactured housing.

During his nearly two decade-career, Mr. Bulecza has appraised and reviewed reports on all commercial property types for financial institutions and commercial real estate firms.

Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Bulecza served as a Director of Quality Control and Risk Management at CBRE, as an integral part of the seniors housing and healthcare practice. Earlier, he served as the Commercial Appraisal Manager and Vice President at Hancock Whitney Bank.

Mr. Bulecza is a licensed Certified General Real Estate Appraiser and has served in various capacities in a regional Appraisal Institute chapter as well as a member of the Risk Management Association.

Mr. DeBee and Mr. Bulecza will be both based at BBG's Jacksonville, Fla., office.

James Graber, MAI, Executive Manager Director of Alternative Practice Groups, commented on Mr. DeBee's and Mr. Bulecza's new roles: "We are very fortunate that R.J. and Matthew have joined our team of professionals within the Alternative Practice Groups. Their extensive expertise and proven leadership abilities in the valuation of specialty commercial properties will play an integral role in our meeting our clients' pressing needs and achieving strategic growth in these areas."

